PBHS seniors ink their college football futures

The traditional National Signing Day has come and gone, but four Pine Bluff High School football seniors who sealed their college futures Feb. 1 were given a ceremony to celebrate going to the next level with friends and family Tuesday.

Wide receiver Blake Hegwood, offensive linemen Rachon Crutchfield and Jorden Fields, and wideout Tyrea Campbell ceremonially signed with their future programs inside McFadden Gymnasium. Hegwood will play at Arkansas State University later this year, with Crutchfield and Fields heading to Arkansas Tech University and Campbell going to McPherson (Kansas) College.

Hegwood said Butch Jones, going into his third year as head coach, made Arkansas State feel like the place he wanted to be.

"They've got a good facility and a good D-I program," Hegwood said. "I feel comfortable going there."

Arkansas State won 75 games (including four bowls) between 2011-19 but has been on hard times with three straight losing seasons, two of them under Jones. Hegwood wants to change that.

"I'll do anything to get on the field," Hegwood said. "I'm actually going for receiver."

On the other side of the state is Arkansas Tech, where Fields said he made the right decision for his education and football.

"It was the genuineness of the coaches. I feel like everything they were telling me was the truth. As soon as I got on the campus, it felt like the right fit. I feel like I fit in," he said.

Crutchfield is going with Fields to the NCAA Division II university in Russellville, but that wasn't planned.

"It was because of academics," Crutchfield said. "They had one of the best engineering programs that I heard of, and that's what made me choose them."

Campbell is going the farthest away from home after signing with McPherson, which competes in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.

"I feel like it'll be a good place for me to start my football career off and potentially end up going far, far places with them, potentially taking the team to a conference championship," Campbell said.