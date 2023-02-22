Petition to block jail expansion money falls short; project proceeding, county officials say





FAYETTEVILLE -- Organizers of a petition drive aimed at blocking funding for a $20 million expansion of the Washington County Detention Center said Tuesday they failed to gather enough signatures.

Sarah Moore, executive director of the Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition, said Tuesday afternoon the effort gathered around 6,000 signatures, nearly 1,800 short of the minimum needed to force an election on two ordinances approved by the Quorum Court in December to pay for the project. Moore said recent winter weather hampered the signature collection effort.

"We have fallen just a little bit short, given the weather, so we will not be turning them in," Moore said Tuesday afternoon. "We have had people coming in all day to sign, trying to get enough."

County Judge Patrick Deakins said the project will continue as planned. The county has readvertised for bids on some parts of the project after a Feb. 10 bid opening didn't draw bids on all of the contracts. A new bid opening is scheduled for 9 a.m. March 16.

Deakins said the jail expansion is needed and said people opposing it won't acknowledge that need.

"There are organizations and activists in this county who are opposed to any new jail beds. Period." Deakins said. "Thankfully we have some people in county government leadership who see the absurdity of that stance."

The petition drive aimed to block two ordinances approved by the Quorum Court in December to pay for the jail expansion project. One spends $10 million for the jail project, and the second spends $8.8 million. The money was originally provided to the county as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. Opponents of the jail expansion argued federal guidelines don't allow such use of the money.

County Clerk Becky Lewallen said Arkansas law allows for referendum elections if petitioners can gather signatures of registered voters that total more than 15% of the number of votes cast for circuit clerk in the most recent general election. In the 2022 general election, Lewallen said, there were 52,613 votes cast for circuit clerk so the petitioners would need to have at least 7,892 valid signatures.

"It had to be submitted with 60 days of the date the ordinances were published," Lewallen said Tuesday. "So this ends it. Today was the 60th day."

Sheriff Jay Cantrell said he hopes the second bid opening on the jail expansion will provide better results now that the possibility of an election that could delay or block funding for the project is gone.

"They exercised their rights and -- good, bad or indifferent -- it failed," Cantrell said of the petition drive. "In the big picture, it might help us on our new bids. It might have been a concern for some contractors. I'm just glad we can more forward now without that worry nagging us."

Moore said the group will examine other possible options to oppose the project but had nothing specific in mind Tuesday. She said she and others involved in the effort will continue to advocate for other solutions to the county's jail crowding problems including expanding pretrial services, diversionary programs and other options that could reduce or eliminate the need for more jail space.

More News None

American Rescue Plan Act

Washington County has received more than $46 million in American Rescue Plan Act money in the last two years. The American Rescue Plan provides $350 billion in federal money for eligible state, local, territorial and tribal governments nationwide to offset the impact of the covid-19 pandemic, according to information from the Treasury Department. Washington County is proposing to use about $20 million of the money to expand the county jail to better deal with covid health issues. Opponents of the jail expansion argue that federal guidelines don’t permit covid-relief funds to be used for jail construction and call for alternatives to incarceration, including more early release options, mental health courts and other programs to divert some offenders away from the criminal justice system.

Source: Washington County



