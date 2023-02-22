Authorities respond to plane crash in Little Rock

Authorities were at the scene of a plane crash near Little Rock's airport early Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened in a wooded area near 3M Co., 3110 Walters Road, not far from Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field, Little Rock police spokesperson Mark Edwards said.

Edwards described the aircraft as a twin-engine plane.

Police weren't immediately able to provide information on any injuries.

The Little Rock Fire Department and Pulaski County sheriff's office were also at the scene.

Check back for further updates.



