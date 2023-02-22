PREP BASKETBALL: Springdale Har-Ber enjoys sweep of Fort Smith Northside in final home games

BOYS

Springdale Har-Ber 75, Fort Smith Southside 30

Jack Bockelman hit a trio of 3-pointers to spark Har-Ber's first-quarter outburst en route to the Wildcats' victory over Southside in Wildcat Arena.

The win sets up Friday's showdown as Har-Ber (20-6, 12-8) travels to Centerton and takes on Bentonville West (24-3, 13-2) to determine the top seed for next week's Class 6A state tournament.

Bockelman helped the Wildcats jumped out to an early 19-4 lead. Har-Ber extended that to a 42-13 halftime margin and a 64-21 cushion after three quarters.

Bockelman finished with 14 points to lead a trio of Wildcats in double figures, followed by Nate Kingsbury with 13 and Kase Chambless with 12. Yazed Taforo led Southside (5-22, 1-14) with 11 points.

Springdale 72, Rogers 29

Isaiah Sealy had 17 points to lead three Springdale players in double figures, and the Bulldogs rolled past Rogers in Mountie Arena.

Springdale (22-7, 11-4), which stayed in the hunt for a No. 2 seed and a first-round bye for next week's Class 6A state tournament, jumped out to a 16-6 lead and stretched it out to a 36-14 halftime margin. The Bulldogs then forced the running clock by outscoring Rogers (7-19, 2-13) 26-12 in the third quarter for a 62-26 cushion.

Cy Bates added 13 points and Courtland Muldrew 11 for Springdale. Graycen Cash led Rogers with 7 points.

FAYETTEVILLE 58, ROGERS HERITAGE 28

Eleven players contributed at least two points as Fayetteville defeated Rogers Heritage on Senior Night at Bulldog Arena.

Jadyn Haney had 10 points to lead Fayetteville (19-9, 9-6), which led 22-15 at halftime and 38-25 after three quarters. The Bulldogs stretched their lead to 45-27 in the fourth quarter following a 3-pointer from Haney and an inside basket by Max Vollmer.

Ben Manuel scored 11 points to lead Heritage (6-21, 2-12).

Fort Smith Northside 52, Bentonville 51

Make it three wins in the past four games for the Grizzlies, who are now finding their groove in the final week of the regular season.

Northside (17-12, 8-7 6A-West) on senior night was guided by Dae'Marion Savoy and Marco Smith each scoring a team-high 11 points. Denarion Whitmore and Jayvion Smith helped balance the attack with nine points each for the Grizzlies.

Bentonville (20-8, 11-5) was led by a game-high 12 points from Jaylen Lee.

Northside behind a charged effort stormed out to a 16-6 lead after the first quarter. Bentonville found its way after that and was down just 23-20 heading into the break.

The Grizzlies held a 35-33 edge entering the fourth quarter, which went back-and-forth the entire frame. Whitmore hit clutch free throws to give Northside a 51-48 lead with 26 seconds left then a 52-48 lead with eight seconds left. They were much needed, as Lee hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

GIRLS

Springdale Har-Ber 65, Fort Smith Southside 37

Pacious McDaniel finished with a double-double in her final home game as Har-Ber kept its hopes for a No. 2 seed and a first-round bye in the Class 6A state tournament alive with a convincing victory over Southside in Wildcat Arena.

The win keeps Har-Ber (18-8, 12-3) tied with Fort Smith Northside for second place in the standings with one game remaining. The Lady Wildcats, however, will need a win over Bentonville West and a Northside loss to Springdale because the Lady Bears have the tiebreaker advantage in head-to-head competition.

Har-Ber was in control from the outset with a 21-7 lead after one quarter. The Lady Wildcats extended their cushion to 41-15 at halftime and 58-26 after three quarter to force the running clock.

McDaniel, who earlier because the all-time leading scorer in conference games, finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds, while Delaney Roller added 11 points for Har-Ber.