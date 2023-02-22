Rogers Planning Commission backs 12-unit rental development north of downtown

ROGERS -- The proposed adaptation of a former fitness center to a 12-unit multifamily rental development received approval from the Planning Commission on Tuesday.

Commissioners unanimously approved rezoning the property north of downtown at 1639 N. Arkansas St. from residential office zoning to residential multifamily rental zoning. Derek Burnett was absent. The rezoning is pending approval from the City Council.

The owners will renovate the building at the property but will not expand it, according to city staff. Patios will be added behind each unit with screening fences between each patio.

The work will require a building permit but will not require the large-scale development approval process, according to John McCurdy, director of community development.

One resident emailed the city before the meeting, expressing concerns that the residential development would bring additional traffic to the site. Commissioner Steve Lane said the rental units would likely not bring more traffic to the area than its current retail use.

Jorge Andrade said he supported the rezoning because it will make more affordable housing units available within the city.

More people living nearby will help advance growth and development downtown, according to Karen Wagaman, vice president of downtown development with the Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce.

The downtown area has recently seen five residential developments along nearby North Sixth Street, which will result in the construction of 23 single-family, two-story townhomes, she said. Those developments have been possible because of lot splits, she said.

"The ability for developers to secure lot splits allows for a more efficient use of land and higher density for those who still want a single-family home but don't want a large yard," she said.

A groundbreaking will take place Thursday on a much larger residential development -- the planned 121-unit apartment complex called First Street Flats -- at 401 N. First St., near the Fire Department.

Developments like First Street Flats will ultimately increase the number of downtown apartment units by 150%, according to Peter Masonis, public relations manager for the city.