Russian calls for closer ties to China

MOSCOW -- Russia's security head held talks Tuesday with the Chinese Communist Party's foreign policy chief, calling for closer cooperation with Beijing to resist Western pressure.

Nikolai Patrushev, the secretary of Russia's National Security Council, said during a meeting with Wang Yi, the party's most senior foreign policy official who is visiting Moscow, the West sought to deter Russia and China as part of its attempts to preserve global domination.

"The bloody events in Ukraine staged by the West is just one example of it," said Patrushev, a longtime associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin. "All that is being done against Russia and China and to the detriment of developing nations."

Wang said Tuesday the relations between Moscow and Beijing are "solid as a rock" and will "stand the test of the volatile international situation."

The Chinese official noted that Russia and China have "excellent opportunity to continue close strategic cooperation and contacts to protect our shared strategic interests."

"Together with the Russian side, we are ready to strongly uphold our national interests and dignity and to expand mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas," he said in remarks carried by Russian news agencies.

China, which has declared a "no limits" friendship with Russia, has pointedly refused to criticize Moscow's actions, blaming the U.S. and NATO for provoking the Kremlin, and has blasted the punishing sanctions imposed on Russia. Russia, in turn, has strongly backed China amid tensions with the U.S. over Taiwan.

During Tuesday's meeting with Wang, Patrushev emphasized that "amid a campaign by the West to deter both Russia and China, it is particularly important to further deepen the Russian-Chinese coordination and cooperation in the international arena."

Patrushev said the development of "strategic partnership" with China remains a top priority for Russia, and reaffirmed Moscow's "invariable support for Beijing on the Taiwan, Xinjang, Tibet and Hong Kong issues, which the West has exploited to discredit China."

On Tuesday, Patrushev invited Wang to discuss international and regional issues, adding that "this will help greater consolidation of our approaches and our unity in addressing shared challenges."

Wang is also set to hold talks today with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The Kremlin said that a meeting with Putin is also possible.

CHINA WANTS ROLE IN ENDING WAR

The foreign minister of China, which has provided strong political backing for Russia in its invasion of Ukraine, said Tuesday his country wants to play a role in ending the conflict.

Foreign Minister Qin Gang told participants at a security conference in Beijing that China was concerned the almost yearlong war could escalate further and spin "out of control."

China would continue to urge peace talks and provide "Chinese wisdom" to bring about a political settlement, he said.

"At the same time, we urge relevant countries to immediately stop adding fuel to the fire, stop shifting blames to China, and stop hyping up the discourse of Ukraine today, Taiwan tomorrow," Qin said.

Qin reiterated China's claim that it has "always taken an objective and impartial stance based on the merits of the issue."

"China is deeply worried about the escalation of the situation," Qin said. He said Chinese President Xi Jinping had put forward proposals that have "played a responsible and constructive role in easing the situation and de-escalating the crisis," without offering any details or evidence.

"We will continue to promote peace talks, provide Chinese wisdom for the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, and work with the international community to ... address the concerns of all parties and seek common security," Qin said.

China's Foreign Ministry issued a statement Tuesday outlining Xi's "Global Security Initiative," which aims to "eliminate the root causes of international conflicts, improve global security governance, encourage joint international efforts to bring more stability and certainty to a volatile and changing era, and promote durable peace and development in the world."

In its only reference to Russia's invasion, it said the initiative would "support political settlement of hotspot issues such as the Ukraine crisis through dialogue and negotiation."

Information for this article was contributed by Vladimir Isachenkov and staff members of The Associated Press.