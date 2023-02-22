Sanders appoints 17 to Natural State Advisory Council

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Tuesday she will appoint 17 outdoor recreation and business leaders to the Natural State Advisory Council to serve alongside the council's Chairman Bryan Sanders, who is the state's first gentleman.

"I am proud to appoint a talented team of bold, passionate, and innovative outdoor recreation leaders to the Natural State Advisory Council," the Republican governor said in a news release. "These individuals bring the experience and expertise our state needs to promote tourism and grow our outdoor economy -- sharing with the world what we already know: Arkansas is God's Country."

According to the governor's office, the Natural State Advisory Council also will include:

• Austin Albers of Ponca, owner of Buffalo Outdoor Center and an Arkansas Parks, Recreation, and Travel commissioner.

• Katherine Andrews of Little Rock, director of Arkansas Office of Outdoor Recreation.

• Bill Barnes of Mount Ida, owner of Mountain Harbor Resort.

• Austin Booth of Little Rock, director of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

• Devin Cole of Springdale, chief strategy and commercial officer of George's Inc.

• Bill Dillard III of Little Rock, senior vice president of Dillard's Inc.

• Anne Marie Doramus of Little Rock, vice president of Arkansas Bolt Company and an Arkansas Game and Fish commissioner.

• George Dunklin of Humphrey, owner of Five Oaks, a former chairman of Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and a former president of Ducks Unlimited.

• Suzanne Grobmyer of Little Rock, chief of staff of Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism.

• Hugh McDonald of Little Rock, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Commerce, and a member of the board of trustees for The Nature Conservancy of Arkansas.

• Mike Mills of Little Rock, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism.

• Phil Shellhammer of Fayetteville, director, Greenhouse Outdoor Recreation Program at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

• Martin Smith of Birdeye, principal of the Ecological Design Group.

• Matt Tarver of Bentonville, partner of RZC Investments.

• Dr. Tommy Wagner of Blytheville, owner of Wagner Medical Clinic and a member of the board of directors of the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation.

• Tom Walton of Bentonville, co-founder of the Runway Group.

• Mindy West of El Dorado, chief financial officer for Murphy USA and a member of the board of directors of Ducks Unlimited.