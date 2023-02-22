Sessions improve ways to irrigate

Two irrigation schools covering surge valves and soil sensor use are scheduled for Friday and March 3, according to Chris Henry, professor and water management engineer for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.

The Friday session will be held at the Lon Mann Cotton Station at Marianna. To register, contact the Lee, Monroe, Phillips or St. Francis county extension offices, Robert Goodson at (870) 995-4505 or Extension Irrigation Program Associate Russ Parker at (870) 636-1329.

The March 3 session will be held at the Jackson County Extension Center at Newport. To register, contact the Independence, Jackson, Lawrence, Poinsett and Woodruff county offices or Parker at (870) 636-1329.

Both sessions are free and begin at 9 a.m. Henry and Parker will be instructors for both sessions, according to a news release.

"Last year's drought is a good reason for farmers to step up their irrigation game," Henry said. "Using surge valves and soil moisture sensors will help farmers conserve water and be ready to use the water when and where it's needed most.

The sessions will cover how surge valves function and how to use them to improve irrigation. Participants also will learn how to properly program and design a computerized hole selection plan using Pipe Planner or surge irrigation. The second half of the school is practical application, where participants will program valves for different conditions, according to the release.

"The soil moisture school provides an understanding of how the sensors work and how to use them to schedule irrigation," Henry said.

Registration ends two days before each school. There is an option to purchase four sensors, a reader and a slide hammer, or just the four sensors. Space will be limited to 20 participants with a minimum of 10 required to hold the school. Walk-ins will be accepted if there is room.

The agenda for each school includes:

9 a.m. -- Surge school begins

9:45 a.m. -- Hands-on surge controller work

11 a.m. -- Soil sensor school begins

Noon -- Lunch provided

1 p.m. -- Hands-on work with soil moisture sensors

2:30 pm. -- Soil sensor installation

3 p.m. -- Adjourn

To learn about extension programs in Arkansas, contact a local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit www.uaex.uada.edu. Follow them on Twitter and Instagram at @AR_Extension.