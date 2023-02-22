Smith’s 26 passes old career high

FAYETTEVILLE -- Heralded University of Arkansas freshman Nick Smith said he was committed to finishing the season strong after missing 19 games in two different stints with a knee issue.

Smith showed that on Tuesday, scoring a career-high 26 points as the Razorbacks blasted Georgia 97-65 at Walton Arena.

The 6-5, 185-pounder from Jacksonville and North Little Rock High, made 9 of 14 shots, including a career-best 5 of 8 from three-point range to surpass his previous season high of 22 points in a win over North Carolina-Greensboro. Smith also scored 21 points in a win over Oklahoma.

Smith did most of his damage in the second half after scoring eight in the opening half.

He connected on 6 of 7 shots in the second half, including 4 of 5 from three-point range as Georgia played largely a soft zone that did not extend well enough to shooters.

Council news

Coming off the bench seems to have suited Ricky Council, as Arkansas' leading scorer went for 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting against the Bulldogs.

Council made 3 of 6 three-point shots, tying his season high set in games against Louisville and Vanderbilt earlier in the year.

Council has started all but three games, including his sixth-man role in each of the last two outings.

Three spree

Arkansas connected on a season-high 11 three-point shots to help produce the drastic win margin of 32 points, the Hogs' largest in an SEC game this season.

Nick Smith led the way with his 5-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc, while Ricky Council went 3 for 6 and Joseph Pinion 2 for 2. Jordan Walsh was 1 of 3 to account for the other Arkansas three-point goal.

Instant 'O'

Jalen Graham was back to his hot points per minute pace against the Bulldogs.

Graham scored on one of his first touches, powering in a second-chance dunk after a missed shot by Nick Smith.

A short while later, Graham converted a jump hook from about 8 feet, and later in the half he put in another short one-hander from Anthony Black for the last of his six first-half points. Graham finished with 8 points to follow up his career-high 26-point afternoon against Florida on Saturday.

Reverse splash

The Bulldogs could not get their transition defense set after Kario Oquendo missed on a drive into the paint early on the shot clock and they paid the price.

Arkansas guard Anthony Black had possession crossing half court, saw Ricky Council sprinting toward the goal and fired the ball into him. Council, who had gotten behind Braelen Bridges, rose for a reverse dunk, his signature slam for a 31-11 Arkansas lead.

More B to C

A couple of minutes after Anthony Black fed Ricky Council for a highlight-reel reverse dunk, the same pair was at it again.

Working against Georgia's zone, Black at the top of the key spotted Council creeping down the left baseline with the nearest defender eyeing the ball. Black's lob pass was perfectly placed for Council to complete the alley-oop slam.

Turnover story

The Razorbacks did not commit a turnover until the first half clock was under the 3-minute mark.

With the Hogs in transition, guard Davonte Davis' lob pass for Jalen Graham under the basket was a little high and it caromed out of bounds at the 2:46 mark for Arkansas' first turnover.

A few minutes later, Nick Smith lost the handle in the lane for the Razorbacks' season-low second and last turnover of the half.

Arkansas finished with a season-low five turnovers, four fewer than the previous low in games against Creighton and Oklahoma.

On the flip side, the Bulldogs committed 13 turnovers, helping Arkansas to a 20-6 advantage in points off of turnovers.

Late arrival

The SEC Network broadcast made it to Walton Arena at the 11:00 mark of the first half with the Razorbacks leading 18-8.

The late arrival was due to an overtime game between Mississippi State and Missouri from Mizzou Arena, with the Tigers surviving 66-64.

Injury update

Arkansas forward Kamani Johnson was wearing a walking boot on his right leg to protect a broken toe. His return date is uncertain.

Georgia guard Terry Roberts suffered a twisted right ankle in the second half and did not return as the referees stopped the game to allow him to hobble off the court.

Same five

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman went with the same starting five of guards Anthony Black, Davonte Davis and Nick Smith, and forwards Makhi Mitchell and Jordan Walsh for the second consecutive game and the second time this season.

Black remains the only Razorback to start all 28 games, while Mitchell has opened in 27 games.

Tip-ins

• Arkansas softball Coach Courtney Deifel was recognized during a timeout in the first half for becoming the program's all-time wins leader.

• The Razorbacks have scored 80-plus points in each of the last four games against Georgia and 90-plus in the last three.

• Georgia's road trip to former SEC West teams Alabama and Arkansas resulted in two blowout losses with a scoring differential of 81 points.