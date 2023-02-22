Snyder lifts Central by NLR late in game





6A-CENTRAL BOYS

LR CENTRAL 73, NORTH LITTLE ROCK 66

For most of the game, the Little Rock Central Tigers' expected showdown Friday night with Jonesboro was going to be just another game.

Gavin Snyder proved otherwise.

The senior guard had six points, a steal and a key rebound in the final minute to rescue the Tigers' 73-66 victory over the North Little Rock Charging Wildcats (17-8, 6-5 6A-Central) Tuesday night in North Little Rock.

The 5-9 Snyder drove inside for a layup with 1:08 left to give the Tigers a 67-66 lead. He followed that with a steal and a layup a few seconds later, then grabbed the ensuing rebound that led to a pair of free throws from junior guard Daniel Culberson.

Snyder added a pair of free throws with 15.8 seconds left, as the Tigers ended the game on an 8-0 run.





Central (24-5, 9-2) travels to Jonesboro (26-3, 10-1) on Friday with a conference championship on the line. Central lost to Jonesboro at home by nine points earlier in the season and will have to win by 10 to earn the league title.

"Tonight it was Gavin Snyder's night,'' said Central Coach Brian Ross. "He had 24 points on 8 out of 12 [shooting]. I don't know how you could be any more efficient than that. That steal kinda sealed the game. He got all the big buckets in the final minute.

"We talked about this being a big game. And our seniors, this is the last chance to go play at North Little Rock. He's a senior and he has been really consistent all season but I think this was the best game of his life."

Central led 20-19 after the first quarter but trailed 34-32 at the half.

In the third quarter, the Tigers trailed by as much as six once and five twice but the Charging Wildcats were up 52-51 going into the final quarter.

North Little Rock led 62-58 with 3:28 left. The Wildcats last led 66-65 with 1:25 left.

Annor Boateng added 16 points for Central, while Chris Washington added 13 and Culberson 12.

North Little Rock was led by Braylon Frazier and Andre Barnes who scored 14 points each.

"It is not the first time we have had to win that way this year. We have been down a lot and come back and won. I think our non-conference schedule got us ready. We played a lot of quality teams, and there weren't a lot of blow outs in there.

"So our kids always have confidence. They trust each other. And I really think in the last four minutes they probably trusted each other at their very best, maybe better than they did the rest of the games."

GIRLS

NORTH LITTLE ROCK 67, LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 49

Jocelyn Tate had 22 points, April Edwards had 14 and Garin Freeman chipped in 10 as North Little Rock defeated Central.

Jordan Marshall led Tigers with 13 points and Aven Sasser added 9.









