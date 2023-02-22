State House delays vote on bill that would allow posting certain notices on 'third-party website'

An Arkansas House panel on Wednesday delayed a vote on a bill that would allow counties and municipalities to post certain notices on a statewide "third party website" rather than in newspapers after hearing testimony on how the legislation could impact local government transparency.

The Committee on City, County, and Local Affairs, postponed its consideration of House Bill 1399, by Rep. Frances Cavenaugh, R-Walnut Ridge, to allow state officials to assemble a fiscal impact statement on the measure. The panel also endorsed an amendment to the legislation in a voice vote with audible dissent from Democratic legislators.

Along with discussing the amendment, lawmakers heard from newspaper supporters who objected to how the bill would reduce government transparency and impact local news outlets. City and county officials who spoke in favor of the measure said the bill would save taxpayer dollars without compromising transparency.

Under the amended version of the bill, county and city officials could decide to publish notices related to delinquent taxes, elections, ordinances and financial statements on a "third party website." The bill would not would not affect other types of official notices including legal notices and bids, Cavenaugh said.

The original version of the bill would have allowed local jurisdictions to post notices to government sites rather than a "third party website."

The "third party website" under the amendment must be selected by the Arkansas Legislative Council, may not be operated by a government entity, and would be subject to audit by the Arkansas Legislative Audit.

By allowing local officials to post notices to a statewide website, supporters said the bill would make it easier for Arkansans to access and search for notices. Opponents noted many newspapers already post notices on their websites and that organizations, including the Arkansas Press Association, already gather and publish notices online from across the state.

The amendment approved by the committee also would phase in which notices may be posted on the "third party website" over five years.

Joe May, editor and publisher of the Weekly Southern Standard in Amity, Arkansas, speaks against House Bill 1399, which would require local jurisdictions to post certain notices online rather than printing them in local newspapers, during a meeting of the House City Council and Local Affairs Committee at the State Capitol on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)





