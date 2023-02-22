State Senate panel takes up Sanders' education bill before crowd

More than 100 people crammed into Committee Room A at the state Capitol’s Multi-Agency Complex on Wednesday morning as the Senate education committee met to discuss Senate Bill 294, also known as the Arkansas LEARNS Act.

More than 50 people lined the wall at the back of the room Wednesday morning to hear discussion regarding the 144-page bill that Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has described repeatedly as her top priority.

The long-awaited proposal, filed late Monday afternoon, includes vouchers for students to attend private or home school and an increase the state’s minimum teacher salary to $50,000 a year.

In a 144-page bill, the Republican governor calls for a restructuring of the state’s education system that also includes a repeal of a state law to make it easier for schools to fire teachers, an increased focus on job-training in high schools and more stringent literacy standards for elementary students.

Sponsored by Sen. Breanne Davis, R-Russellville, and Rep. Keith Brooks, R-Little Rock, the act would create a phased-in voucher program that will eventually be available to any student eligible for enrollment in a public school.

The vouchers, known as Education Freedom Accounts, would give students 90% of the statewide foundation funding from the prior school year. The foundation funding amount per student for the 2022-2023 school year is $7,413.

“It is my honor to present to this committee the single-largest investment in public schools Arkansas ever seen,” Davis said in her opening statement Wednesday. “If you listen to only one thing that I say today, please let it be this. I have made a commitment with Governor Sarah Sanders, with Representative Keith Brooks and the 24 Senate co-sponsors and the 50 more house co-sponsors that we will no longer stand on the sidelines and refuse to address the undeniable and inexcusable fact that we have failed Arkansas students.”

Davis went on to address what she called “mis-information” and “flat-out lies” about the bill that she claimed were “circulating about the LEARNS Act on the news, on social media platforms" and firmly stated that Senate Bill 294 was a “public education” bill.

Jacob Oliva, the state's education secretary, followed Davis' remarks and said the state's current "one-size fits approach to all students in determining their path for their future we know is archaic.”

Sen. Linda Chesterfield, D-Little Rock, opened discussion and noted that Senate Democrats weren't included in crafting the bill.

“I was taken aback by the lack of inclusion of Democratic members of this body,” Chesterfield said. “Members who were not even on this committee received advance copies of this bill on Friday, and we received hours Monday afternoon.”

Chesterfield asked Davis and Oliva what Critical Race Theory is and “when you say that it should not be taught to anyone, what you're talking about?” Chesterfield said she wanted guarantees that teachers who taught topics like slavery, racism, sexism, Jim Crow and discrimination against Native Americans were “not going to lose our job.”

“Not only should we teach those topics that are factual history, it should be required,” Oliva replied. “And if those topics aren't reflected in our standards, that is an opportunity for us as a state agency to ensure that every child is taught those topics when it's in the appropriate course.”

Sen. Jim Dotson, R-Bentonville, asked if anything in the LEARNS Act defunds public schools.

“Nothing about this bill defunds public schools,” Davis said. “This is the largest investment in public schools in Arkansas’ history. … We are committed to public schools, we want them to thrive. We are not trying to consolidate, regardless of what people are saying. Nothing about this is in opposition to our public schools.”

Sen. Greg Leding, D-Fayetteville, asked if an entire district could be taken over by a charter school and if the opposite were true.

“If you have an underperforming charter school, you should be closed,” Oliva said.

Leding followed up by asking how the bill addresses paid maternity leave and if all districts would have the funds for it.

“That's an opt-in and things districts can take advantage of if they want to,” Davis said. “It will be a 50-50 split with the state. We will bring 85% of the funding, and they'll provide the other 15%.”

During his time, Sen. Kim Hammer, R-Benton, also addressed the maternity leave section of the bill.

“Is this creating the latitude of each district to develop their own maternity leave policy and whether they give full benefits to a full-time employee or they decide ‘we just want to give you partial benefits for maternity leave time'?” Hammer asked.

“That's up for the district to determine how exactly they want to opt-in, if they want to do partial paid maternity leave, or [full] paid maternity leave,” Davis said.

Leding also was critical of short amount of time legislators had to go over the bill before Wednesday's meeting.

“Knowing what’s in here and how it will work are two completely different things,” he said. “I would’ve loved to see this hearing happen next week, so we all could have had the time to sit down with our superintendents and teachers back home and go through things."

Chesterfield asked what the cost to the state would be in the third year of being fully “school choice.”

Robert Breck, of the Senate budget office, said it would be $175 million.