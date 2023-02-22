BASKETBALL

Morgan retiring as Harding coach

Jeff Morgan will retire as Harding University's men's basketball coach after 30 seasons, effective at the end of the 2022-23 season, the school announced in a news release Tuesday.

Morgan will continue as Harding's athletic director, a role he has served in since 2018.

Morgan, 56, is the winningest coach in program history with 448 victories. He ranks fourth in career wins among coaches at Arkansas colleges, trailing only Don Dyer (601), Bill Vining (520) and Cliff Garrison (463).

In his tenure at Harding, Morgan has led his teams to 21 postseason tournament appearances, including 9 Gulf South Conference tournaments, 7 Great American Conference tournaments, 6 NCAA Division II national tournaments and a NAIA national tournament.

Harding won regular-season conference titles under Morgan in 2008, 2013 and 2016. The Bisons won the GAC Tournament title in 2014. The 2011 Harding team finished the season ranked No. 11 nationally.

The school will honor Morgan's career as part of its senior night ceremonies following the Bisons' game against Henderson State on Saturday in Searcy.

Morgan is a 1984 graduate of Corning High School. He played two years at York College in York, Neb., then played two years at West Texas State University (now West Texas A&M) in Canyon, Texas. He went 17-10 in one season at West Texas A&M in 1992-93 before arriving at Harding.

Hannahs on USA team

Little Rock native Dusty Hannahs, a former University of Arkansas and Pulaski Academy standout, will play for the USA Men's World Cup Qualifying Team this week.

The USA team will play Uruguay in Montevideo, Uruguay, on Thursday and Brazil in Santa Cruz do Sul, Brazil on Sunday as part of its final qualifying window for the 2023 FIBA Men's World Cup.

Hannahs is playing this season for the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G League and averaging 17.3 points, 3.0 assists and 2.8 rebounds.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

UALR's Kourouma named OVC co-Player of the Week

Helping the University of Arkansas-Little Rock secure at least a share of the Ohio Valley Conference regular-season title last week, Trojan forward Sali Kourouma was named as the league's co-player of the week.

Kourouma, a native of Kati, Mali, averaged 19.5 points, 8,0 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 2.0 blocks in UALR's two wins, helping the Trojans put the finishing touches on an undefeated Ohio Valley season at home. She logged 21 points against second-place Eastern Illinois Saturday and her second steal of the game came in the final 10 seconds, securing a 46-42 victory.

Entering the final week of the season, Kourouma is the only player in the Ohio Valley among the top five in points, rebounds and steals during conference play.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

UALR honored as USBWA National Team of the Week

The University of Arkansas-Little Rock women's basketball team was recognized Tuesday by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association as its national team of the week.

It's the first time either the Trojan men or women have earned the honor as well as a first for any Ohio Valley Conference team. UALR, in moving to 15-1 during league play, clinched at least a share of the Ohio Valley title last week.

The Trojans have won 10 consecutive games and 16 of their past 18, ranking fourth nationally in scoring defense at 52.0 points per game allowed -- a number that drops to 46.6 in Ohio Valley play.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

TRACK AND FIELD

ASU completes another Sun Belt indoor sweep

Arkansas State's men's and women's indoor track and field teams secured their respective titles at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships on Tuesday, becoming the first program to sweep in four consecutive seasons since Middle Tennessee in 2001-04.

The Red Wolf men piled up 174.5 points -- third-most in Sun Belt history -- finishing 48 points ahead of second-place Louisiana-Lafayette, while ASU's women ended with 106.5 points -- topping Coastal Carolina by 30.

On the women's side, Pauline Meyer (5,000 meters and mile) and Cheyenne Melvin (800 meters) collected gold medals. The Red Wolf women added three silver medals and three bronzes

Hannes Fahl (800 meters and mile), Myles Thomas (60 meters) and Jacob Tracy (shot put) earned golds for the men. ASU then collected four silvers and three bronze medals to up its points total en route to the 23rd and 24th conference titles under Jim Patchell, director of track & field and cross country.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

Arkansas athletes honored

Arkansas pole vaulter Amanda Fassold and triple jumper Carey McLeod were named SEC field athletes of the week after winning their events last Friday at the UA qualifier. Fassold cleared 14-9 and McLeod jumped 53-9.

The UA women's distance medley relay team of Mary Ellen Eudaly, Amber Anning, Lainey Quandt, and Lauren Gregory also was named SEC runners of the week after combined for a school-record 10:49.07.

GOLF

UA women finish tied for seventh

The Arkansas women's golf team finished in a tie for seventh place Tuesday with three other schools at the Moon Golf Invitational at Suntree Golf Club in Melbourne, Fla.

The Razorbacks shot a 2-under par 286 in the final round to complete the tournament at 9-under 855. Arkansas tied with Vanderbilt, Central Florida and Michigan.

LSU won the tournament at 30-under 834.

Northwestern (843) was second, followed by Florida (846), Auburn (849), Michigan State (850) and Clemson (854).

Kajal Mistry led the Razorbacks as she tied for fifth place overall at 8-under 208 after shooting a final-round 69.

Miriam Ayora and Meghan Royal each tied for 32nd place at even-par 216. Royal fired a final-round 72, while Ayora shot a 74 on Tuesday.

Giovanna Fernandez shot a 71 and finished 1-over 217, good for a tie for 42nd place.

Ela Anacona tied for 66th place with a 6-over 222 after shooting a 77. Ffion Tynan, playing as an individual, tied for 72nd place at 7-over 223 and shot a final-round 72.

Arkansas returns to action Monday at the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate at Long Cove Club in Hilton Head, S.C. The tournament runs through March 1.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services