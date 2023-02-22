Sugar Bears lose, foregoing remainder of season

CONWAY -- The University of Central Arkansas lost 75-42 to North Alabama at the Farris Center on Tuesday, playing all five available players for all 40 minutes.

After the final buzzer sounded, the university released a statement announcing that it was discontinuing the remainder of this season.

UCA (8-18, 3-12 ASUN) largely played with seven players throughout conference play, but with Randrea Wright and Kyjai Miles absent from Tuesday's lineup, the university, in consultation with the ASUN Conference, decided to forfeit its remaining three games.

"UCA Athletics will always put safety first," UCA Director of Athletics Brad Teague said in the release. "With the advice of our medical team and in consultation with our student-athletes, we feel it is best to discontinue competitions for the final three games of the season.

"We have notified the ASUN Conference and respect their decision with regard to forfeiture for our unusual situation. We are extremely thankful to these student-athletes for their determination to compete for the past several weeks with an increasingly depleted roster. We are disappointed for these student-athletes that they cannot safely complete their season but are very proud of their dedication and efforts."

The Sugar Bears played without a healthy bench player Tuesday, with Miles and Jenny Peake the only two rostered players in attendance.

The Sugar Bears fell behind 21-7 in the first quarter, 36-19 at halftime and were outscored 39-23 in the second half.

North Alabama (12-14, 7-8) was led by Emma Kate Tittle's 16 points, which included four three-pointers. Alexis Callins (12), Skyler Gill (11), Cameron Jones (10) and Jade Moore (10) all reached double figures for the Lions.

Kindley Fisher and Gloria Fornah led the Sugar Bears with 11 points each.

"They have hung in there," UCA Coach Sandra Rushing said of what was left of the roster. "They could have quit and thrown in the towel way back, but they didn't, so I have respect for them and am truly proud of them,"

"This has been a hell of a year. I've never had some of the things happen like they happened [this season], and I've been [coaching] for 34 years.

Leah Perry had a career-high seven rebounds in her first start since Dec. 21. Siera Carter had eight points and five rebounds in her final collegiate game.

"It's not fun getting your butt beat, but I am proud they got out there, and they wanted to play this game for [Carter]," Rushing said.

UCA's three seniors, Miles, Peake and Carter, will join the men's basketball team on Friday for a joint Senior Day celebration.