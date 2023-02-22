Super Quiz: Unwritten Rules/Laws





1. There is no such thing as a free ----------.

2. The other line always moves ----------.

3. Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts --------.

4. The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do --------.

5. Claim victory and --------.

6. The road to hell is paved with good --------.

7. If you steal from one author it's plagiarism, if you steal from many it's ----------.

8. When in charge, ponder; when in trouble, delegate; when in doubt, ----------.

9. The longer the title, the less important the ------.

ANSWERS

1. Lunch

2. Faster (quicker)

3. Absolutely

4. Nothing

5. Retreat

6. Intentions

7. Research

8. Mumble

9. Job (position)



