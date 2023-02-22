Super Quiz: Unwritten Rules/Laws

1. There is no such thing as a free ----------.
2. The other line always moves ----------.
3. Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts --------.
4. The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do --------.
5. Claim victory and --------.
6. The road to hell is paved with good --------.
7. If you steal from one author it's plagiarism, if you steal from many it's ----------.
8. When in charge, ponder; when in trouble, delegate; when in doubt, ----------.
9. The longer the title, the less important the ------.
ANSWERS
1. Lunch
2. Faster (quicker)
3. Absolutely
4. Nothing
5. Retreat
6. Intentions
7. Research
8. Mumble
9. Job (position)