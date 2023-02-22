UAPB women’s basketball dominates Texas Southern, 83-53

HOUSTON -- The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff women's basketball team kept Texas Southern to 1-for-14 shooting from 3-point range on the way to an 83-53 victory over the Lady Tigers on Monday.

The Lady Lions (10-15, 8-7 SWAC) had three players score in double figures, led by Maori Davenport, who had 22 points, 9 rebounds, 2 steals and 6 blocks. Demetria Shephard tacked on 18 points and 2 steals and Maya Peat helped out with 15 points and 7 rebounds.

UAPB outrebounded Texas Southern 49-41 in Monday's game, led by Davenport's 9 boards. The Lady Lions also collected 17 offensive rebounds and scored 19 second-chance points.

UAPB disrupted Texas Southern shots in the contest, coming away with 6 blocks, all by Davenport.

After falling behind 5-2, UAPB went on an 8-0 run with 7:21 left in the first quarter, culminating in a bucket from Raziya Potter, to take a 10-5 lead. Texas Southern then responded to tie things up at 14-14 heading into the second quarter. UAPB capitalized on two Texas Southern turnovers in the period, turning them into 4 points on the other end of the floor.

Texas Southern (2-23, 2-12) then took a 25-21 lead before UAPB went on a 7-0 run, highlighted by a bucket from Davenport, to take a 28-25 lead. The Lady Lions kept that lead for the remainder of the period and enjoyed a 31-28 advantage heading into halftime. UAPB saw non-starters score 5 of its 17 total points in the quarter.

UAPB continued to preserve its halftime lead before going on a 14-0 run, punctuated by a basket from Peat, to expand its lead further to 54-38 with 34 seconds to go in the third. Before the conclusion of the third period, the Lady Tigers had cut into that lead somewhat, but the Lady Lions still entered the fourth quarter with a 54-39 edge. UAPB played well near the basket, scoring 14 of its 23 points in the paint.

UAPB kept widening that lead, expanding it to 73-52 before going on a 7-0 run to grow the lead to 80-52 with 15 seconds to go in the contest. UAPB got a boost from its bench in the period, with non-starters scoring 20 of its 29 total points.

MEN: Texas Southern 64, UAPB 59

Chris Greene scored 23 points and Shaun Doss Jr. added 20, but the UAPB men's basketball team fell to the Texas Southern Tigers 64-59 Monday in Houston.

Greene tacked on 5 rebounds and Doss Jr. added 3 steals. Brahm Harris also helped out with 3 points, 7 rebounds and 2 blocks.

UAPB's defense held Texas Southern to only 36.4% shooting from the field, including 20.8% from beyond the arc.

After falling behind 18-11, UAPB (10-18, 6-9 SWAC) went on a 10-0 run with 11:25 left in the first half, culminating in a 3-pointer from Zach Reinhart, to take a 21-18 lead. The Golden Lions then lost some of that lead, but still entered halftime with a 33-32 advantage. UAPB relied on its 3-point shooting in the period, knocking down 6 shots to account for 18 of its 33 points.

Texas Southern (11-17, 7-8) proceeded to take a 43-42 lead before UAPB went on a 5-0 run, finished off by Caleb Stokes' jumper, to seize a 47-43 lead with 7:01 to go in the contest. Texas Southern re-asserted control, outscoring the Golden Lions 21-12 the rest of the way. UAPB took care of business in the paint, recording 16 of its 26 points in the lane.