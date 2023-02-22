UNDER THE RADAR: Little Rock Southwest’s Deuce Alexander

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Little Rock Southwest’s Deuce Alexander.

Class: 2023

Position: Combo guard

Size: 5-11, 170 pounds

Stats: He is averaging about 18 points, shooting 75% at the free throw line and 45% from the field.

Coach Chris Threatt:

“He didn’t play summer ball for whatever reason. That’s instrumental to be seen and get exposure. He’s a kid that definitely can play college ball, but I think the summer ball was an even bigger issue because people see you in high school, but they’re really coming to see you because they’ve seen you in the summer.

“He’s extremely skilled. He can score at all three levels. You can get him in there on the shooting machine and he might hit 30 threes in a row.”

Southwest is short-handed this season:

“If there’s nobody else to stretch the floor, you have that issue and then if you don’t have any size inside to play off, to kick it in and do things like that, it was easy to game plan for him because of how limited we were.

“He's an outstanding kid. He was my team captain this year, but he’s more of a lead-by-example (player) more than telling another guy what to do.”



