Violence prevention advocates gather

The new director of the city's group violence intervention office invited pastors and others to look for ways to become involved in the lives of at-risk young people in an effort to keep them out of trouble.

Leanita Hughes, who was hired on Jan. 31 as director the office, was invited to speak Tuesday at a monthly luncheon sponsored by Pine Bluff Faith Community Coalition Ministerial Alliance, held at Pursuit Church in White Hall. The pastors were joined by police from both Pine Bluff and White Hall, representatives from area school districts, two members of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and others, all of whom had come together to hear what more they can do to help the young.

"We have all the players at this table," Hughes said. "Faith-based community, we can't do this without you."

Hughes said that it was important for young people to "see another way other than getting involved in juvenile delinquent activities."

She said a half percent to 1% of students are "creating 50% of the problems."

"But if I don't prevent that 1% from growing, it can increase to 20%," she said.

One important element to helping young people, she said, is for adults to follow through on their commitments.

"Don't say you're going to do something if you're not," she said. "That is key. If you can't follow through, their trust goes down."

Hughes said homicides in Pine Bluff have more of an impact on the lives of young people than one might imagine.

"We have a lot of untreated trauma in this area," she said referring to the pain felt by family members, friends and relatives. "There's a lot of untreated hurt and that's what it is -- hurt."

Hughes asked that those in the room reach out to principals and ask them what they need them to do.

"When you can partner with me, I can connect you," she said, adding that with parents working odd jobs and shifts, a youngster may not have anyone to attend their ballgame or other activity.

"Go support those kids," she said. "Some kids don't have anybody so you can just show up. You may never know how much that connection can become in those five minutes."

Hughes said she was eager to establish the parameters of what her program will entail and start working with members of the community.

"Who are the people who want it to work?" she said. "That's the side of the room I want to be on."

She said making a difference in the lives of the young was not glamorous and might even be dangerous at times.

"But if you can save somebody," she said, "think how great that would be."

Asked by one of the 30 attendees to describe the gangs in the area, Hughes said they were quite different from a place like Los Angeles where gangs are distinct.

"Here it's more neighborhood-based," she said, adding that a member of one gang might join another gang for a while because he has a friend or family member in the other gang. "What I've learned is that there is a lot of intermingling. It's so different. And it's so hard because it's so different."

Additionally, she said it was sometimes unclear why gangs are in existence in the first place.

"I don't know what they're fighting over because they don't have much anyway," she said. "It could be all different kinds of things. But if I'm in a gang, I have power."

Several pastors described how their churches had adopted various schools and were already working on those campuses.

The Rev. Roosevelt Brown, pastor of Family Church in Pine Bluff, said his congregation had adopted Jack Robey Junior High School and that on Tuesday night, members were going to be present at parent-teacher conferences.

Jimmy Walker, a former star Razorback football player and now a representative of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, said it will take more than talking about the problems young people face to make a difference.

"You've got to be more involved than with just your mouth," Walker said. "Otherwise, this is a losing battle."