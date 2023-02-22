West has Ukraine’s back, Biden says





WARSAW -- President Joe Biden warned of "hard and bitter days ahead" as Russia's invasion of Ukraine nears the one-year mark, but vowed Tuesday that no matter what, the United States and allies "will not waver" in supporting the Ukrainians.

"Democracies of the world will stand guard over freedom today, tomorrow and forever," Biden declared. The U.S. and allies will "have Ukraine's back."

Biden, speaking to an enthusiastic crowd outside Poland's Royal Castle, urged the world's nations to recommit to a unified defense of Ukraine, saying global democracy is at stake and accusing Russia of committing crimes against humanity through its "abhorrent" acts against civilians.

A few hours earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin, addressing a joint session of the Russian parliament, reiterated his attacks on what he called Ukraine's "neo-Nazi regime" and announced that Moscow was suspending its participation in the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, the last remaining U.S.-Russia nuclear arms agreement.

U.S. officials said the timing of the two speeches was coincidental and Biden had decided long ago to travel to the region for the first anniversary of the brutal war. Biden's remarks, nonetheless, often sounded like a rebuttal of the Russian president.

Administration officials played down the notion that Biden was responding directly to Putin.

"We did not set the speech up as some kind of head-to-head," national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a briefing with reporters. "This is not a rhetorical contest with anyone else. This is an affirmative statement of values, a vision for what the world we're both trying to build and defend should look like."

Sullivan said he did not think Biden watched Putin's speech, and he reiterated that the United States rejects the Russian leader's claims that the West is to blame for the war in Ukraine and its aftermath.





"If Russia stops fighting the war in Ukraine and goes home, the war ends," he said. But "if Ukraine stops fighting and the United States and the coalition stops helping them fight, Ukraine disappears from the map. So, I think that kind of tells you everything you need to know about who's responsible for this war."

During his televised state of the nation address, Putin said Western elites "started" the conflict in conjunction with Ukraine. Biden, in his address, responded that it was Putin who "chose this war," adding, "The West was not plotting to attack Russia, as Putin said today."

Biden also used soaring terms to cast the war, as he has before, as one front in a worldwide struggle between autocracy and democracy.

"When Russia invaded, it wasn't just Ukraine being tested. The whole world faced a test for the ages," Biden said before a large crowd on a cold night with a colorful backdrop. "Europe was being tested. America was being tested. NATO is being tested. All democracies are being tested. And the questions we face are as simple as they are profound: Would we respond, or would we look the other way?"

He added: "One year later, we know the answer. We did respond. We would be strong, we would be united, and the world would not look the other way."

Biden seemed to relish the opportunity to create the contrast with Putin. He mocked him and criticized him. He called him a failed leader who had badly miscalculated.

"President Putin's craven lust for land and power will fail, and the Ukrainian people's love for their country will prevail," he said.

In Putin's telling, in contrast, Russia is not an autocratic power that attacked a neighboring country without provocation, but a victimized nation targeted by the United States and the West. "Our relations have degraded, and that's completely and utterly the U.S.'s fault," Putin said.

"They were the ones who started the war," he told the assembled members of Russia's parliament, referring to Ukraine and Western "elites" he said were supporting Kyiv. "We used force and continue to use it to stop it."





More immediately, Putin said he was suspending Russia's participation in the 2011 New START pact, which caps the number of long-range nuclear warheads countries may deploy and limits the use of missiles that can carry atomic weapons. The announcement alarmed Western officials, who said they were awaiting more specifics of what the suspension would entail.

Despite his criticisms of Putin, Biden did not mention the START suspension during his speech. And the Russian Foreign Ministry later said that, despite Putin's announcement, it would continue abiding by the treaty's caps.

BOLSTERING WAR EFFORT

The Putin-Biden speeches came at a pivotal moment in the Ukraine war. With no quick end in sight for the war, the anniversary is a critical moment for Biden to try to bolster European unity and reiterate the West's position that Putin's invasion was a frontal attack on the post-World War II international order. The White House hopes the president's visit to Kyiv and Warsaw will help bolster American and global resolve.

Biden's speech came a day after his unannounced trip to Kyiv, where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and walked the city streets as an air raid siren blared. The president cited that whirlwind visit Tuesday.

"I've just come from a visit to Kyiv, and I can report Kyiv stands strong," Biden said at the start of his remarks. "Kyiv stands proud. It stands tall. And most important, it stands free."

Biden was using the trip to prepare allies for an ever more complicated stage of the war and to reassure allies in the region that the U.S. is committed for the long haul. He met Tuesday with Moldovan President Maia Sandu -- who last week claimed Moscow was behind a plot to overthrow her country's government using external saboteurs -- and with his host, Polish President Andrzej Duda.

"We have to be honest and clear-eyed as we look at the year ahead. The defense of freedom is not the work of a day or of a year," the president said. "It's always difficult. ... As Ukraine continues to defend itself against the Russian onslaught and launch counteroffensive of its own, there will continue to be hard and very bitter days, victories and tragedies."

Biden reiterated comments that Vice President Kamala Harris made last week declaring that Russia is guilty of crimes against humanity.

"They've committed depravities -- crimes against humanity, without shame or compunction," the president said. "They've targeted civilians with death and destruction, used rape as a weapon of war, stolen Ukrainian children in an attempt to steal Ukraine's future."

The visit of an American president is a significant event in Poland, and Warsaw was largely taken over by the event.

Many streets were closed off, and blue ropes kept the crowds, at times a half-dozen deep, corralled on the sidewalks. American and Polish flags were omnipresent, and television networks provided blanket coverage.

Earlier Tuesday, as he arrived at the Presidential Palace under dreary skies, Biden was welcomed by a military parade and the playing of the American and Polish national anthems.

Duda thanked Biden for making the effort to visit Kyiv, a trip requiring elaborate security arrangements, calling it a "very strategic" move that "boosted the morale" of Ukrainians. The visit, he said, was a "sign [to Ukrainians] that the free world had not forgotten them."

Polish leaders have been nervous that a Russian victory in Ukraine could embolden Moscow to target their country as well. Duda said Biden's visit was a "visible sign that Poland is safe and secure," adding, "America is able to ensure the global order."

Biden had high praise for Poland's efforts to assist Ukraine. More than 1.5 million Ukrainian refugees have settled in Poland since the start of the war, and millions more have crossed through Poland on their way to other countries.

Poland has also provided Ukraine with $3.8 billion in military and humanitarian aid, according to the White House.

The Biden administration announced last summer that it was establishing a permanent U.S. garrison in Poland, creating an enduring American foothold on NATO's eastern flank.

"The truth of the matter is the United States needs Poland and NATO as much as NATO needs the United States," Biden told Duda on Tuesday.

LENGTHY WAR UNEXPECTED

The rare notes of dissent came from Poles who want the United States to provide even more aid to Ukraine.

Outside the hotel where Biden and his top aides were staying, protesters held signs that read, "Mr. Biden send F-16 to Ukraine." A woman screamed into a microphone, "Mr. Biden, we know you are here, and we know you hear us."

Biden's speech marked his return to the city where he spoke in March 2022, a month into the war. This time, the conflict is almost a year old, a milestone that few expected; military analysts initially predicted that Russian forces would quickly overwhelm the Ukrainian army.

Biden delivered his remarks before a crowd of Polish citizens, Ukrainian refugees, and U.S. Embassy staffers and children. The site played a role in the Warsaw Uprising of 1944, when resistance fighters found shelter and hiding places in the area to avoid detection by German forces.

The U.S. president is scheduled today to meet again with Duda along with other leaders of the Bucharest Nine, the easternmost members of the NATO military alliance. Ukraine is not a member.

He will also sit down with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

Sullivan rejected a Russian statement that it had provided security guarantees for Biden's trip to Ukraine. The United States did alert the Russians that Biden would be making the trip, as a way to prevent any unexpected conflict when he entered the country with a large security presence, the national security adviser said.

"They did not respond, other than to acknowledge receipt of the notification. So there was no exchange -- it was mere notification and acknowledgment of receipt," Sullivan said. "We conveyed that information. They acknowledged receipt. End of story."

Information for this article was contributed by Matt Viser, Cleve R. Wootson Jr., Mary Ilyushina, Robyn Dixon and Niha Masih of The Washington Post and by Aamer Madhani, Zeke Miller, Chris Megerian, Monika Scislowska, Evan Vucci and Kevin Freking of The Associated Press.









