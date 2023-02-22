Wrecks kill 4 on Arkansas roads, authorities say

Four people were killed in separate crashes across Arkansas over the course of Tuesday and Wednesday, according to police reports.

Kenneth S. McIntyre, 58, of Camden was killed Tuesday in a two-vehicle accident that occurred at about 5 p.m. in Ouachita County.

According to a preliminary report Arkansas State Police, McIntyre was driving a 2007 Suzuki VL800 south on Arkansas 79B.

At the same time, a 2018 KIA Sorento was traveling north when it attempted to make a left turn onto the Arkansas 79 access road.

The driver of the Sorento failed to yield and turned into the path of McIntyre's car, the report states. Unable to avoid a collision, the front of McIntyre's car hit the right-front side of the Sorento.

No other injuries were reported by the investigating officer, who noted that the weather was clear and the road was dry.

Donna McKinley, 56, of Newport died after she was hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening.

According to a preliminary report from Newport police, McKinley was walking south on North State Street in Newport shortly after 6:10 p.m when an unidentified vehicle traveling in the same direction struck her.

In Hot Springs, 65-year-old Diana M. Catlett and two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday night.

According to the report from the Hot Springs Police Department, the crash occurred shortly before 10 p.m on Arkansas 7 where Central Avenue and Corporate Terrace meet.

A 2012 Nissan Altima was in the southbound lane of Arkansas 7 behind a scooter that Catlett was riding as a passenger. The Altima struck the rear of the scooter, causing Catlett and the scooter’s driver to fall from the vehicle, the report states.

Catlett and the scooter’s driver, a 40-year-old Hot Springs man, were taken to a hospital with significant injuries, authorities said. Catlett, who was also from Hot Springs, died as a result of the crash.

In Sherwood, 41-year-old Charles Pettus of North Little Rock was killed in a single-car wreck early Wednesday morning, troopers said.

According to the preliminary report from state police, Pettus was driving a 2006 Dodge Viper southbound on U.S. 67 near the Arkansas 440 exit at about 5 a.m.

Pettus lost control of the Viper, exited to the road to the left and struck a cable barrier, troopers said.

The investigating officer noted that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

At least 83 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary reports from the state Department of Public Safety.