5 dead, 2 hurt on roads in state

Five people were killed and two more injured in wrecks on Arkansas roads Tuesday and Wednesday, according to preliminary fatality reports from police.

Kenneth McIntyre, 58, of Camden was killed Tuesday in a two-vehicle accident at 5 p.m. in Ouachita County, according to a report from the Arkansas State Police.

McIntyre was riding a 2007 Suzuki VL800 motorcycle south on U.S. 79B when a 2018 Kia Sorento traveling north attempted to make a left turn onto the U.S. 79 access road, the report says.

The driver of the Sorento failed to yield and turned into the path of McIntyre's motorcycle, which struck the SUV.

Donna McKinley, 56, of Newport was killed when she was hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening, according to a report from Newport police.

Police said McKinley was walking south on North State Street in Newport at 6:11 p.m when an unidentified vehicle traveling in the same direction struck her, the report says.

One person -- Diana M. Catlett, 65, of Hot Springs -- was killed and two others -- William London, 40, of Hot Springs and Alissa Leigh-Ann Ashborn, 25, of Hot Springs Village -- were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Hot Springs on Tuesday night, police in that city reported.

The crash occurred at 9:51 p.m on Arkansas 7 where Central Avenue and Corporate Terrace meet.

Ashborn, in a 2012 Nissan Altima, was in the southbound lane of Arkansas 7 behind a Super Me Scooter being operated by London and carrying Catlett as a passenger, police said.

Ashborn's Altima struck the rear of the scooter, causing London and Catlett to fall from it. The Altima came to a stop with the scooter lodged in the front of it, police said.

London and Catlett were taken to a hospital, where Catlett died.

Charles Pettus, 41, of North Little Rock was killed in a single-car accident early Wednesday morning in Sherwood, according to a report from the Arkansas State Police.

Pettus was driving a 2006 Dodge Viper south on U.S. 67 near Mile Marker 6 at 5 a.m. when he lost control, the report says. The car exited the road to the left and struck a cable barrier.

Mario Perez-Perez, 44, of Tampa, Fla., died about 12:10 p.m. Wednesday when the 1996 Kenworth he was driving veered into the median of Interstate 30 in Hot Spring County as he tried to slow with traffic ahead of construction, according to a report from the Arkansas State Police.

The vehicle crashed into the treeline, killing Perez-Perez.

A state trooper reported that the weather was cloudy and the road was wet at the time of the crash.