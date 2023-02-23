5 from NLR firm die in plane crash





Five employees of a North Little Rock environmental consulting firm died Wednesday when the plane they were in crashed shortly after taking off from Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field.

"We are incredibly saddened to report the loss of our Little Rock colleagues," Paul Nony, senior vice president of the firm, CTEH, said in a news release.

"We ask everyone to keep the families of those lost and the entire CTEH team in their thoughts and prayers."

A CTEH official identified the deceased as Sean Sweeney, Micah Kendrick, Kyle Bennett, Gunter Beaty and Glennmarkus Walker. Sweeney was piloting the plane, the official said.

The National Transportation Safety Board identified the plane as a twin-turboprop Beechcraft King Air B200.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was headed to John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Ohio.

The employees were responding to an incident at the Schumann and Co. Metals Plant in Bedford, Ohio, the CTEH official said.

According to The Associated Press, one person was killed and more than a dozen were injured by an explosion that sparked a large fire at the plant on Monday.

The plane crashed about noon Wednesday in a wooded, rocky area on 3M Road, near the 3M plant at 3110 Walters Road, authorities said. That's about a mile from the airport, said Lt. Cody Burk, a spokesman for the Pulaski County sheriff's office.

The weather was bad at the time, Burk said, but he said the final call on the cause of the crash was not his to make. The National Transportation Safety Board said late Wednesday that its investigators were expected to arrive at the site today.

The agency also said to expect its preliminary report 15 days after the crash and that such investigations take one to two years to wrap up.

At 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service, which had issued a wind advisory, tweeted that a line of showers and thunderstorms was crossing the metro area and could bring brief but heavy rain and winds gusting up to 40 mph.

Airport spokesperson Shane Carter said the airport doesn't communicate weather advisories to aircraft and that any such advisory would come from the FAA.

The FAA referred the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette to the National Transportation Safety Board when asked whether the aircraft was informed of the wind advisory.

The National Transportation Safety Board said weather information will be collected as part of its investigation.

Shortly after the crash, wisps of white smoke could be seen rising from behind a shed on the 3M plant's property, but nearby residents said the fire was initially much more intense.

Dennis Gordon said he was standing on 39th Street when he heard the wind pick up and then an explosion. Several smaller explosions followed, and then a huge fire, he said.

"It was just red, then it starts turning black, and there's this burnt smell," Gordon said.

He said he had watched a plume of black smoke rise over the trees before fire crews arrived and extinguished it.

The investigation into the crash will be handled by the Pulaski County sheriff's office, Little Rock police spokesman Mark Edwards said, but Little Rock Police Chief Heath Helton and other police leadership were on the scene.

Emergency personnel from a variety of agencies, including the Little Rock Fire Department, were on the scene Wednesday, Burk said. He said the site is about 100 yards from the dividing line between city and county jurisdiction, so all area agencies pitched in.

The Little Rock police mobile command center truck was on the scene Wednesday afternoon, and Mayor Frank Scott Jr. could be seen in the doorway as officers worked on the scene.

Formerly known as the Center for Toxicology and Environmental Health, CTEH was founded in 1997 and acquired by Montrose Environmental Group Inc. of Irvine, Calif., in 2020.





Lt. Cody Burk, a spokesman for the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, gives a briefing Wednesday at the scene where a plane crashed after taking off from the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport, killing all five people aboard. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)







The plane crashed around noon Wednesday in a rocky, wooded area on 3M road. No cause has been determined, but weather was bad at the time. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal)





