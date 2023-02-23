A second opportunity: Guest conductor Crust returns for more involved ‘audition’

Guest conductor Andrew Crust is getting to spend a little more time in Little Rock as he returns for his second visit to the Arkansas Symphony this weekend.

Crust will be on the podium as pianist George Li, silver medalist at the 2015 International Tchaikovsky Competition and the recipient of the 2016 Avery Fisher Career Grant, solos in Sergei Rachmaninoff's "Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini" with the orchestra Saturday night and Sunday afternoon at Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall. It's the fourth concert of the orchestra's 2022-23 Stella Boyle Smith Masterworks season.

The program opens with the Arkansas premiere of Margaret Bonds' "Montgomery Variations" and concludes with the Symphony No.1 ("Afro-American Symphony") by Little Rock native William Grant Still.

"I didn't choose any of this program," Crust says; ASO Artistic Director Geoffrey Robson picked the repertoire. "Last time I chose all of it."

Nevertheless, "I love this program, especially the Still symphony, which I have conducted multiple times."

And the Rachmaninoff piece, he adds, is "one of the great piano works of all time." He hasn't worked with Li but noted his accomplishments. And, "One of the great things about my job is discovering new artists I wouldn't have worked with otherwise."

Crust, assistant conductor of the Vancouver Symphony, served as assistant conductor of the Memphis Symphony from 2017-19 and was the conductor of the Memphis Youth Symphony Program.

Pianist George Li plays Rachmaninoff's "Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini" with the Arkansas Symphony this weekend at Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Simon Fowler) On his first go-round, he led an all-Russian program in Masterworks concerts April 30-May 1, 2022, at the Maumelle Performing Arts Center. Violinist Shannon Lee played Peter Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto; the lineup also included the "Polovtsian Dances" from Alexander Borodin's opera "Prince Igor" and Dmitri Shostakovich's Symphony No. 9.

Although orchestra officials aren't saying so explicitly, Crust is one of six candidates for the currently open job of music director, part of an extended conductor search that is bringing back supposed finalists for a second look. ASO CEO Christina Littlejohn has said she expects to name a successor to Philip Mann, who left the podium at the end of the 2018-19 season, by June.

Crust says he welcomes the chance to work with the orchestra a second time.

"Absolutely," he says. "It's always a challenge getting to know an orchestra in a week or less. And it's very hard to choose your next leader after only one meeting."

Whereas last year he spent a week in Little Rock, this time he's here for two weeks for what is, in part, an extended job interview. He's meeting and attending social events with members of the community, the orchestra board — especially its search committee — and the orchestra musicians and staff.

He, in turn, is getting a better opportunity to get to know the personality of the orchestra and its leaders. "Before it was all about the music," he says.

