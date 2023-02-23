ACLU holds rally to raise awareness of what it calls 'discriminatory,' 'unjust' legislation

The American Civil Liberties Union held a rally at noon Thursday on the steps of the State Capitol in Little Rock to "call attention to the several discriminatory and unjust pieces of legislation flowing from the Capitol building," according to a news release from the group.

"From racial justice to transgender rights and more, the ACLU of Arkansas, Arkansas Citizens First Congress, and other organizations will ensure politicians hear the voices of their constituents," the release continued.

The expected speakers and the organizations they represent were:

Kymara Seals, Arkansas Public Policy Panel/Citizens First Congress

Barry Jefferson, Arkansas State Conference NAACP

Tien Estell, Intransitive

Ali Taylor, Arkansas Abortion Support Network

Kwami Abdul-Bey, Arkansas Public Policy Panel

Zachary Crow, Decarcerate

Carol Fleming, Arkansas Education Association

Eric Reece, Human Rights Campaign Arkansas

Tom Masseau, Disability Rights Arkansas

Dr. Gwen Herzig, Park West Pharmacy

Kevin Azanza, ACLU of Arkansas





The ACLU also said the organizations involved in the rally included: