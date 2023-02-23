ACLU holds rally to raise awareness of what it calls 'discriminatory,' 'unjust' legislation

The American Civil Liberties Union held a rally at noon Thursday on the steps of the State Capitol in Little Rock to "call attention to the several discriminatory and unjust pieces of legislation flowing from the Capitol building," according to a news release from the group.
"From racial justice to transgender rights and more, the ACLU of Arkansas, Arkansas Citizens First Congress, and other organizations will ensure politicians hear the voices of their constituents," the release continued.
The expected speakers and the organizations they represent were:
- Kymara Seals, Arkansas Public Policy Panel/Citizens First Congress
- Barry Jefferson, Arkansas State Conference NAACP
- Tien Estell, Intransitive
- Ali Taylor, Arkansas Abortion Support Network
- Kwami Abdul-Bey, Arkansas Public Policy Panel
- Zachary Crow, Decarcerate
- Carol Fleming, Arkansas Education Association
- Eric Reece, Human Rights Campaign Arkansas
- Tom Masseau, Disability Rights Arkansas
- Dr. Gwen Herzig, Park West Pharmacy
- Kevin Azanza, ACLU of Arkansas
The ACLU also said the organizations involved in the rally included:
- Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families
- Arkansas Association of University Women
- Arkansas Black Gay Men's Forum
- Arkansas Citizens First Congress
- Arkansas Community Organizations
- Arkansas United
- Be Youuu
- Central Arkansas Pride
- Faulkner County Coalition for Social Justice
- For AR People
- Indivisible of Little Rock and Central Arkansas
- Little Rock Black Pride
- Little Rock Freedom Fund
- Moms Demand Action - Arkansas
- National Association of Social Workers - Arkansas Chapter
- NWA Equality
- Progressive Arkansas Women's PAC
- Transformations