AL West Future Odds at the Start of Spring Training

After winning the AL West in five of the last six seasons, the Houston Astros are the odds-on favorites at SI Sportsbook to repeat in 2023. The lineup that won the World Series last season remains mostly intact, with the addition of Jose Abreu at first base and the return of leftfielder Michael Brantley from the IL. The Astros had the second-lowest strikeout rate in the league among hitters, and won the second-most games (106) behind only the Dodgers in 2022. Despite reigning AL Cy Young winner Justin Verlander leaving for the Mets, the Houston rotation remains strong with lefty Framber Valdez, Lance McCullers and Cristian Javier as the top three; they all had a sub-three ERA last season. The bullpen with the league’s lowest ERA – featuring closer Ryan Pressly, Rafeal Montero, Hector Neris and Brian Abreu – also remains mostly intact. Dusty Baker’s team looks poised to repeat.

Rhona Wise/USA Today Sports

The Seattle Mariners earned a wild card berth last season and look poised to take another step forward in 2023. Outfielder Julio Rodriguez looks like a bonafide star, with a glut of both power and speed. The Mariners acquired power-hitter Teoscar Hernandez from the Jays in the offseason, also adding second baseman Kolten Wong and outfielder A.J. Pollock. The pitching staff looks sharp with ace Luis Castillo followed by Logan Gilbert, Robbie Ray and George Kirby. There is far better value on the Mariners at +300 than on the Astros.

The Texas Rangers made some big moves in the offseason, most notably acquiring both Jacob DeGrom and Nathan Eovaldi to boost their pitching rotation. That rotation looks strong on paper, assuming it can remain healthy. Shortstop Marcus Semien, first baseman Nate Lowe and outfielder Adolis Garcia can hit for power, and shortstop Corey Seager could see a big season with the new rules regarding the shift. The Rangers are a fun bet at 10-to-1, though the idea of this team overtaking the Astros seems pretty far-fetched.

The Los Angeles Angels have some of the best players in baseball in Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout, but somehow they always underachieve. With Trout now dealing with a long-term back injury that will need to be managed and the lack of a major upgrade at pitcher, it’s hard to back the Halos even at 10-to-1. Interestingly, the Angels boast a mostly left-handed rotation with four starters being southpaws. That should give them a slight advantage vs. most teams, except the division-rival Astros and Rangers, who tied for the most home runs vs. lefties (72) last season.

Finally, no matter how good the payout looks, do not pull a ticket for the Oakland A’s, who are in full rebuild mode at +25000.

