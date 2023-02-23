Alabama outlasts S. Carolina in OT

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Embattled Brandon Miller scored a career-high 41 points, including the go-ahead basket with 0.9 seconds left in overtime, as No. 2 Alabama outlasted South Carolina 78-76 on Wednesday night.

Miller's performance came a day after the 6-9 freshman standout was linked to a fatal shooting near campus last month. However, hours before tipoff, Alabama said Miller was "not a suspect" and would remain an "active member" for the Crimson Tide (24-4, 14-1).

Miller shook off some early struggles to lead Alabama, which kept its one-game lead over No. 25 Texas A&M in the race for the SEC regular-season championship.

Miller's final basket in regulation, with 4.1 seconds to play, tied the game at 68 and forced the extra period. Miller finished 14 of 25 from the field and had six of Alabama's seven three-pointers.

It was a wild finish to an eventful day when Alabama officials announced hours before tipoff Miller would travel and play against the Gamecocks despite testimony he transported the gun used in a fatal shooting to former teammate Darius Miles, now one of two people facing capital murder charges.

Miller's attorney said his client never touched the gun and drove away from the scene when shots were fired.

The game appeared to be the biggest of mismatches with Alabama rolling toward a No. 1 seed in the SEC and NCAA Tournaments, and South Carolina having lost its previous seven conference games at home.

NO. 1 HOUSTON 89,

TULANE 59

HOUSTON -- J'Wan Roberts had a career-high 26 points and seven rebounds, Marcus Sasser scored 22 points and No. 1 Houston clinched at least a share of the American Athletic Conference regular season championship with a win over Tulane.

Houston (26-2, 14-1) has won eight consecutive games and the regular season title is the fourth in the past five seasons.

Jalen Cook scored 23 points for Tulane (17-8, 10-4).

BOSTON COLLEGE 63,

NO. 6 VIRGINIA 48

BOSTON -- Makai Ashton-Langford scored 16 points, Jaeden Zackery had all 12 of his points in the second half and Boston College held No. 6 Virginia to a season-low 32% from the floor to beat the Cavaliers.

The Eagles (14-15, 8-10) have beaten three ranked teams this season. Jayden Gardner scored 16 points for Virginia (21-5, 13-4).

NO. 18 UCONN 87,

NO. 20 PROVIDENCE 69

STORRS, Conn. -- Jordan Hawkins scored 20 points and No. 18 UConn beat No. 20 Providence to split the regular-season series between the New England rivals.

Adama Sanogo and Alex Karaban each added 16 points for the Huskies (21-7, 10-7). Bryce Hopkins scored 16 points and Jared Bynum had 14 for the Friars (20-8, 12-5).

SEC MEN

KENTUCKY 82,

FLORIDA 74

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Oscar Tshiebwe scored 25 points, Jacob Toppin had 19 points and 11 rebounds and Kentucky beat Florida for its third consecutive victory.

Toppin closed a 15-4 run with a three-pointer and fast-break dunk to give Kentucky a 74-63 lead with 3:43 left. But Florida scored the next nine points, including six free throws -- the last by Kyle Lofton with 1:12 left.

Chris Livingston ended Kentucky's nearly three-minute scoring drought on a three-point play with 49.1 seconds left. Florida missed a shot in the lane and Toppin sealed it with two free throws.

Antonio Reeves added 16 points and Livingston had 10 points and 15 rebounds for Kentucky (19-9, 10-5).

LSU 84, VANDERBILT 77

BATON ROUGE -- KJ Williams tied a season-high 35 points with 10 rebounds and LSU ended a 14-game losing streak in beating Vanderbilt.

The Tigers (13-15, 2-13) snapped Vanderbilt's five-game win streak while ending what was the nation's third longest losing streak entering Wednesday.

Liam Robbins scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Vanderbilt (15-13, 8-7).





AUBURN 78, OLE MISS 74

AUBURN, Ala. — Wendell Green Jr. scored 13 of his 23 points in the final six minutes — including going 6 for 6 from the free-throw line in the final 30 seconds — and Johni Broome scored 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting to help Auburn beat Mississippi after blowing a 12-point second-half lead.

Jaylin Williams added 12 points for Auburn (19-9, 9-6) and Allen Flanigan (Little Rock Parkview) had 11 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists.

Green hit Williams on a back-door cut for a two-hand dunk, converted a three-point play and then made a layup before Broome made back-to-back baskets and Green added another layup that capped a 13-4 run that gave the Tigers the lead for good at 70-64 with 3:38 to play.





TOP 25 WOMEN

OKLAHOMA STATE 73,

NO. 20 IOWA STATE 68

STILLWATER, Okla. -- Anna Gret Asi capped Oklahoma State's best three-point shooting night of the season with a clutch, tightly contested shot in the final minute and the Cowgirls topped No. 20 Iowa State in a showdown for third place in the Big 12 Conference.

Asi made the score 71-66 as the shot clock expired with 49 seconds to play, making Oklahoma State 8 of 12 behind the line.

The Cyclones had a chance to tie the game but air-balled a three-pointer with 4.1 seconds to play and then had to foul three times before sending the Cowgirls to the line. Lexy Keys wrapped it up with .4 to go.

Terryn Milton scored 15 points to lead Oklahoma State (20-7, 10-5), which has won six in a row. Taylen Collins added 14 points and Asi had 10.

Ashley Joens scored 20 points for the Cyclones (17-8, 9-6) to move into 18th place on the NCAA scoring list with 2,880 points.

NEBRASKA 90,

NO. 25 ILLINOIS 57

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Jaz Shelley scored 26 points, Isabelle Bourne had 16 points and 11 rebounds and Nebraska raced to a victory over No. 25 Illinois.

Sam Haiby added 12 points and Alex Markowski and Maddie Krull had 11 each for the Cornhuskers (15-13, 7-10).

Makira Cook scored 16 points for the Illini (20-8, 10-7).

UConn's Joey Calcaterra (3) walks with his family during senior-night introductions, at the team's NCAA college basketball game against Providence, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)



UConn's Tristen Newton (2) shoots against Providence during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)



UConn's Tristen Newton (2) shoots over Providence's Alyn Breed (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)



Providence's Noah Locke (10) shoots next to UConn's Andre Jackson Jr. (44) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)



Providence's Ed Croswell (5) reacts during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against UConn, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

