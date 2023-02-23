The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Feb. 22, 2023

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CR-22-184. Clate Alan Leonard v. State of Arkansas, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed. Gladwin and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CV-21-398. Sharon Parker Ivy, and as Administratrix of the Estate of Earl Lee Parker, and on Behalf of All Wrongful Death Beneficiaries of Earl Lee Parker, Deceased v. David D. Nugent; Propane Resources Supply and Marketing, LLC; Propane Resources Transportation, LLC; and Propane Resources, LLC, from Crittenden County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CR-22-126. David Kelley-Lucas v. State of Arkansas, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CV-22-630. Alissa Minchew v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Perry County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Klappenbach, J., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CV-22-530. Nicholas Allen Burks, Sr. v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Greene County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Hixson and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CV-21-500. David Preston Kinard and Donna Kinard; William Troy Kinard and Cindy Kinard; Drew William Kinard and Monica Kinard; Preston Cook Kinard; and Mary Camille Kinard v. Michael David Kinard, as Trustee of the Wilma Kinard Revocable Trust; Michael David Kinard; and Tara Kinard, from Jackson County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Gladwin, J., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

E-22-230. Aria Lambert v. Director, Department of Workforce Services; and Centene Management Company, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Reversed and remanded. Virden and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

E-22-22. IHOP #1914 v. Director, Department of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Dismissed. Virden and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CR-22-128. William Daniel Mosley III v. State of Arkansas, from Columbia County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Thyer and Wood, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CV-21-568. Ken Swindle v. The Benton County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, the Benton County Circuit Court Clerk's Office, and the Arkansas Crime Victims Reparation Board, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Gruber, JJ., agree.

JUDGE CINDY GRACE THYER

CV-22-621. Claire Hooker v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Union County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Wood and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WENDY SCHOLTENS WOOD

CV-21-596. Angelita McFadden-Gregory v. Lizzie Johnson, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Sixth Division. Dismissed in part; affirmed in part. Thyer and Brown, JJ., agree.