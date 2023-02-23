Arkansas freshman Smith putting it together down stretch





FAYETTEVILLE -- Nick Smith didn't look like a player who had missed 19 games earlier in the season, including 13 consecutive over a 56-day period from before Christmas and into the second week of February.

On Tuesday night, Smith looked like the preseason first team All-SEC player he was picked to be by the media as the University of Arkansas freshman guard scored 26 points to help the Razorbacks pound Georgia 97-65 at Walton Arena.

Smith hit 9 of 14 shots and 3 of 4 free throws in his highest-scoring of nine games he's played this season.

It was the fourth game of Smith's second comeback from being sidelined because of management of his right knee. He missed the first six games, played in five, then was sidelined again.

"Nick was phenomenal," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "Not just offensively. ... But I thought he did a really good job defensively as well."

For those questioning if Smith -- a projected NBA Draft lottery pick going into this season after starring at North Little Rock High School -- would come back a second time this season from his knee issue or begin preparing for his professional career, he has provided a resounding rebuttal.

"One thing about me, man, I always want to play basketball," Smith said in a postgame interview on the SEC Network. "That's the only thing."

"Whatever anybody said when I was going through that process, going to rehab ... my whole mindset was just trying to get to 100% and come back to my team and try to get some wins."

Smith, who played 29 minutes against Georgia, capped his scoring with a personal 8-0 run. He hit a jump shot and back-to-back three-pointers to push Arkansas' lead from 77-51 to 85-51 with 4:32 left.

"Fantastic," Georgia Coach Mike White said when asked about Smith's skillset. "I mean he's ... wow.

"He just went off. He was really good. Took good shots, can create for others. Got to the line.

"I'm happy for him and Arkansas that he's healthy, and it'll make them that much better."

Arkansas (19-9, 8-7 SEC) came into the Georgia game ranked 328th nationally in three-point shooting (30.4%) and 344th in three-pointers made per game (4.8), but the Razorbacks hit a season-high 11 of 20 against the Bulldogs.

Smith hit 5 of 8 three-pointers to surpass the Razorbacks' per game average by himself.

"Nick obviously changes who we are with his perimeter shooting," Musselman said. "His three-balls also opened up other looks for other guys from three range as well."

Smith was 1 of 8 on three-pointers in the previous three games.

"I mean, make or miss, I'm going to shoot the same shot," Smith said. "I work on it each and every day, all day, so why not shoot it?"

Musselman said Smith has gotten in lots of extra shooting.

"He's been coming to Bud Walton on his own at night," Musselman said. "I think that's how you get your rhythm back.

"You can't just rely on practice time, because we can't practice just for Nick ... So it was really important for Nick to take it on himself to get the extra reps, which he has been doing for sure."

Smith played 32 minutes and had 10 points in Arkansas' 84-65 victory over Florida last Saturday after he played a combined 21 minutes in his first two games back against Mississippi State and Texas A&M.

"I think that every game that Nick gets to play, he's going to feel more and more comfortable," Musselman said. "I probably left him out there [against Georgia] an extra four minutes in the second half late because I wanted him to continue to get conditioning and rhythm and confidence."

Arkansas freshman point guard Anthony Black said Smith plays with a lot of energy.

"Just a high energy person," Black said. "He played well on both ends, scored the ball really well for us. He looks good."

Smith said it's not a surprise that he's been able to get back to playing at a high level after missing so many games.

"I worked hard ever since I was gone," he said. "I came back, and the team has put confidence in me just to go out there and play my game, especially Coach Muss."

With Smith back in the starting lineup, the Razorbacks held Florida to 37.3% shooting (22 of 59) and Georgia to 36.5% (19 of 52).

"Being in the gaps, being able to be a help defender and recover back to his own," Musselman said when asked what Smith has done well defensively. "Right now, in pick-and-roll defense, we've been really, really good in our coverages.

"Our bigs have done a phenomenal job and our guards, because they go over a lot [of screens] in those defensive situations, they're pursuing in rear-view mirroring, as we call it. "I thought Nick did a phenomenal job in his rear-view mirror pick-and-roll coverage and continuing to pursue even when he was behind the ball."





Nick Smith’s outside shooting helps Arkansas in other areas, Coach Eric Musselman said. “Nick obviously changes who we are with his perimeter shooting,” Musselman said. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)





