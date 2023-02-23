Arkansas legislative calendar for Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023

Calendar
The calendar of public events of the 94th General Assembly for today, Day 46, of the 2023 regular session. The legislative calendar is at www.arkleg.state.ar.us/Calendars/Meetings.
COMMITTEES
7:30 a.m. Joint Budget Committee-Personnel, Room A, MAC
9 a.m. Joint Budget Committee, Room A, MAC
9:30 a.m. Education Committee-House, Room 138
9:30 a.m. Public Transportation House, Room B, MAC
10 a.m. State Agencies and Governmental Affairs-Senate, OSC
10 a.m. Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee-House, Room 130
10 a.m. Judiciary Committee-House, Room 149
10 a.m. Insurance and Commerce-Senate, Room 171
SENATE
11 a.m Senate convenes, Senate Chamber
HOUSE
11 a.m. House convenes, House Chamber