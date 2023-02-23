Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Newsletters Core Values Sports Public Notices Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas legislative calendar for Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023

Today at 3:10 a.m.

Calendar

The calendar of public events of the 94th General Assembly for today, Day 46, of the 2023 regular session. The legislative calendar is at www.arkleg.state.ar.us/Calendars/Meetings.

COMMITTEES

7:30 a.m. Joint Budget Committee-Personnel, Room A, MAC

9 a.m. Joint Budget Committee, Room A, MAC

9:30 a.m. Education Committee-House, Room 138

9:30 a.m. Public Transportation House, Room B, MAC

10 a.m. State Agencies and Governmental Affairs-Senate, OSC

10 a.m. Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee-House, Room 130

10 a.m. Judiciary Committee-House, Room 149

10 a.m. Insurance and Commerce-Senate, Room 171

SENATE

11 a.m Senate convenes, Senate Chamber

HOUSE

11 a.m. House convenes, House Chamber

Print Headline: Legislative calendar

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT