Arkansas legislative calendar for Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023

Calendar

The calendar of public events of the 94th General Assembly for today, Day 46, of the 2023 regular session. The legislative calendar is at www.arkleg.state.ar.us/Calendars/Meetings.

COMMITTEES

7:30 a.m. Joint Budget Committee-Personnel, Room A, MAC

9 a.m. Joint Budget Committee, Room A, MAC

9:30 a.m. Education Committee-House, Room 138

9:30 a.m. Public Transportation House, Room B, MAC

10 a.m. State Agencies and Governmental Affairs-Senate, OSC

10 a.m. Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee-House, Room 130

10 a.m. Judiciary Committee-House, Room 149

10 a.m. Insurance and Commerce-Senate, Room 171

SENATE

11 a.m Senate convenes, Senate Chamber

HOUSE

11 a.m. House convenes, House Chamber