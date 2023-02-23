Arkansas softball set for Bogle debut

FAYETTEVILLE -- Bogle Park will begin its 15th season of hosting University of Arkansas softball games with a top-20 contest and rematch of the 2021 NCAA Fayetteville Super Regional.

Seventh-ranked Arkansas (8-2) welcomes 13th-ranked Arizona (7-3) at 3 p.m. today to begin the four-day Razorback Invitational. The three-team field also features Drake (2-3).

Arkansas' home opener is on the heels of back-to-back weekends competing in multi-team tournaments in Las Vegas and Clearwater, Fla.

Coach Courtney Deifel and the Razorbacks swept the Rebel Kickoff to begin the season at 5-0, then went 3-2 in the Clearwater Invitational. Arkansas now has a 16-game homestand, beginning with the first-ever Bogle Park opener featuring two ranked teams.

"Traveling is cool and everything, but it's so much more fun to be at home," said Arkansas junior Rylin Hedgecock, who had three-multi hit games in the Clearwater Invitational. "I mean, we have a great fan base and playing at your home field is just so special. I feel like since we're playing Arizona this weekend, it'll just be that much more exciting, too."

Deifel, who became the program's all-time winningest coach after a victory Saturday against Louisiana-Lafayette, said she's glad her team has been tested early.

"We've been pretty fortunate to have a lot of different looking games," Deifel said. "And I think we've had the lesson of we can't let off the gas. We've had the lesson of if we have an out, we have a chance, just to fight until the end. And we've had the lessons of wins look a lot different. We've had one-run wins, we've had eight-run wins, and at the end of the day they still all count as one."

Today will be a rematch of the 2021 Fayetteville Super Regional, which saw Arizona sweep Arkansas in two games. It was the first time the Razorbacks had ever hosted a super regional. Drake also visited Bogle Park in 2021, losing twice to Arkansas in the Wooo Pig Classic.

Deifel said she is happy to welcome Arizona and Drake back to Fayetteville.

"We handpick our opponents in our tournaments of just a good balance of really great matchups and really great value," she said. "And so this one's no different ... But on top of filling it with really great matchups and really great value, we also like to fill our tournaments with really great people. Because when you're going to be running a tournament or need to work with them, you want to work with good humans, and good coaches, and people that are mindful about the game. We definitely checked those boxes with these two opponents."

The Wildcats also competed in the Clearwater Invitational and faced two similar opponents as the Razorbacks. Both Arkansas and Arizona lost their first game of the tournament to Florida State, and both teams defeated Indiana handily.

All three of Arizona's losses this season came in the event, dropping contests to Texas A&M and Mississippi State before an impressive victory over then-No. 8 Virginia Tech. Drake, a member of the Missouri Valley Conference, has beaten Iowa State twice, lost to Nebraska-Omaha twice, and lost to South Dakota once this season.

All teams will face the other two opponents three times in the event.