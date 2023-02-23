Arkansas State Capitol news in brief: Bill adds sites for concealed carry





Bill adds sites for concealed carry

The Senate voted on Wednesday to approve a bill that would eliminate the state law barring carrying a concealed handgun in a building of the state Department of Transportation or onto grounds adjacent to a department building.

The Senate voted 30-1 to send Senate Bill 211 by Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View, to the House for further consideration.

Irvin said Department of Transportation employees have indicated they want to be able to carry concealed weapons through their enhanced carry permits into their buildings and grounds.

--- Michael R. Wickline

Panel OKs funds for filing system

A legislative panel on Wednesday approved the secretary of state's request to transfer $500,000 from the state's restricted reserve fund to allow the secretary of state's office to initiate design and development of the first phase of a project to redesign the Business and Commercial Service Division's filing, processing and information retrieval system.

The Joint Budget Committee's Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review Subcommittee recommended the full committee approve the request for the restricted reserve funds recommended by state Department of Finance and Administration Secretary Larry Walther.

The project in the secretary of state's office will replace an antiquated system to allow for additional online Business and Commercial Service Division filing capability for faster and more convenient service to businesses and ensure maximum functionality for many years to come, the secretary of state's business office director Kurt Naumann said in a letter dated Monday to Walther.

-- Michael R. Wickline

House OKs end to work permit

The Arkansas House on Wednesday passed a bill that would repeal a state work permit requirement for children younger than 16 seeking employment.

House Bill 1410, by Rep. Rebecca Burkes, R-Lowell, advances to the Senate with a vote of 54-32.

Current state law requires minors younger than 16 to apply for an employment certificate from the director of the Division of Labor. The application must include proof of the minor's age, the written consent of the parent or guardian, and a description of the work and work schedule.

Burkes said in most cases children are barred by law from working until they turn 14. The state permits, she said, allow government officials to deny employment for a child even if the child's parent consents to the work. She noted the federal government and at least 15 states do not require these permits.

The bill would not change state or federal laws relating to the types of industries a child can work in or the number of hours and days a minor may work.

Rep. Andrew Collins, D-Little Rock, raised concerns that repealing the permits could limit parental involvement in child employment since parents are required to sign the work permit.

House Minority Leader Tippi McCullough of Little Rock opposed the bill, saying permits are needed to provide an extra layer of protection for employed minors. By repealing the requirement, the bill could also lead to an increase in school truancy and result in Arkansans losing tax dollars, McCullough said.

-- Will Langhorne

Bill would trim length of state aid

The Arkansas House on Wednesday approved a bill intended to halve the time an able-bodied adult who is unemployed may receive cash assistance through the state Division of Workforce Services.

House Bill 1401, by Rep. Rebecca Burkes, R-Lowell, passed 81-17.

The bill would apply to the state's Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program. Under current law, the state Division of Workforce is generally barred from providing financial assistance to a family that includes an adult who has received financial aid for more than 24 months. Burkes' bill would cut that time frame to 12 months.

Burkes said her bill would affect households with "able-bodied adults receiving cash welfare." It would not impact "child-only cases" where a child directly receives assistance from the program.

The legislation would still allow state officials to "exempt or temporarily defer" a person from the time limit. Burkes said state officials could extend the limit for assistance up to 60 months under federal requirements.

-- Will Langhorne

Retired-teacher bill clears Senate

Legislation that would allow retired Arkansas Teacher Retirement System members to be rehired by a system-covered employer after a four-month separation period zipped through the Arkansas Senate on Wednesday.

Under existing state law, the required separation period before retired system members can be rehired by a system-covered employer is six months.

The Senate voted 35-0 to send Senate Bill 117 by Sen. Kim Hammer, R-Benton, to the House for further consideration.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Senate OKs end to ballot write-ins

The Senate on Wednesday approved a bill that would eliminate write-in candidates for state and school board offices.

The Senate voted 18-3 to send Senate Bill 254 by Sen. Steve Crowell, R-Magnolia, to the House for further action.

-- Michael R. Wickline



