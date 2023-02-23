Arkansas women fall behind early, lose at Mississippi State, 87-73

The University of Arkansas women’s basketball team could not overcome a slow start and fell 87-73 to Mississippi State on Thursday night in Starkville, Miss.

It was a critical loss for Arkansas (19-11, 6-9 SEC), as both the Bulldogs and Razorbacks entered the contest fighting to make the NCAA Tournament. The defeat made Arkansas’ postseason hopes likely contingent on a run in the SEC Tournament next week.

Mississippi State set the tone in the opening three minutes, racing out to a 12-1 lead, making five of its first six shots. Arkansas cut the deficit in half, but a 13-3 run put Mississippi State up 25-9 at first quarter’s end.

Arkansas showed signs of life in the second quarter, narrowing the score to 42-28 when Samara Spencer knocked down her third three-pointer of the first half. The sophomore guard did everything she could to keep the Razorbacks alive, scoring 16 of her game-high 25 points.

Mississippi State once again answered the bell, closing out Arkansas with a 7-2 spurt to enter intermission up 49-30.

The Bulldogs began the second half much like they did the first, blitzing the Razorbacks with nine unanswered points to balloon their advantage to 28 points. The 58-30 lead with 8:08 left in the third quarter was their largest of the game.

From there, Arkansas began finding its offensive rhythm, but it was too little, too late. Makayla Daniels capped a 19-point third quarter for the Razorbacks with a deep, banking three-pointer to trim the deficit to 68-49.

The momentum carried into the final 10 minutes, as the Razorbacks showed they wouldn’t go down without a fight. Arkansas went on an 8-2 run to in the first two minutes of the fourth quarter. A three-pointer from Saylor Poffenbarger narrowed the Bulldogs’ lead to 70-57, forcing a timeout from Mississippi State Coach Sam Purcell with 7:50 left to play.

The Bulldogs responded with a three-pointer of their own out of the break, extending the lead to 16. Arkansas fought tooth-and-nail with Mississippi State for the game’s remainder, but the slow start doomed the Razorbacks en route to a 14-point loss.

Mississippi State was led by Jerkaila Jordan’s 19 points, along with a double-double from Jessika Carter, who had 16 points and 13 rebounds.

The Bulldogs went 10 of 23 on three-pointers and shot at a 64% clip beyond the arc in the first half.

Arkansas has lost eight of its last 10 games heading into senior day against Texas A&M on Sunday inside Walton Arena.