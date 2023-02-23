Bad weather puts dent in Car-Mart’s quarter





America's Car-Mart reported third-quarter earnings Wednesday that significantly missed analysts' estimates, citing bad weather and higher credit losses.

The buy-here pay-here used-car dealer said net income for the quarter ended Jan. 31 was $1.5 million, or 23 cents per share, a 92% drop compared with $19.1 million, or $2.82 cents per share, reported a year ago. A consensus of three analysts had estimated earnings per share at 49 cents, according to Yahoo Finance.

Revenue for the period was $327 million, up nearly 14% when compared with $287.3 million for the same period last year. A consensus estimate from three analysts pegged revenue at $326.4 million for the quarter.

"Short-term operating conditions are difficult; however, we are making significant progress on the things we control and prudently investing for the long-term," Car-Mart Chief Executive Officer Jeff Williams said in a statement. "Over the next three to five years, we expect to generate returns on equity at historical levels by increasing volume productivity ... and through acquisitions of well-operated dealerships."

The Rogers-based company released earnings before markets opened Wednesday. Shares closed at $78.01, down $9.54, or about 11%, in trading on the Nasdaq. Shares have traded as low as $52.24 and as high as $127.05 over the past year.

The company said bad weather, particularly at the end of the quarter, hurt sales and collections and higher than expected credit losses cost Car-Mart $3.5 million when compared with its expectations.

During a conference call with analysts Wednesday, Williams said the company is facing challenges in affordability and inflation pressures. He noted used car pricing is moving downward and he expects prices to level off in the short term and normalize as the year progresses. Customers' wages are expected to rise, making the company's cars more affordable.

Car-mart sold 14,508 vehicles in the third quarter, up 2.7% when compared with 14,126 for the year-ago quarter. The average retail price was $18,091, up 8% when compared with $16,750 for the third quarter of 2022. Gross profit per unit sold stood at $6,373, down 1.1% when compared with $6,447 a year ago.

The company's new president Doug Campbell said weather during the quarter, including late January where half of the company's lots were in areas under state of emergency, caused sales reductions. Campbell said the impact of the weather reduced sales by 300 to 400 units for the quarter.

The company added three new dealerships during the quarter in Knoxville, Tenn., and Tyler Texas. Williams said Car-Mart expects to continue to grow through acquisition and is targeting about five new dealerships a year.

According to Cox Automotive, retail used-vehicle sales for January -- reflecting vehicles sold at dealerships and not private party sales -- are down 7.5% from January 2022.

"High prices in the new market, coupled with weakening used-car prices, is supporting slightly stronger used demand," Charles Chesbrough, senior economist at Cox Automotive, said in a news release. "If this holds up for the next few months, the spring selling season may be better than initially expected."

Car-Mart has 157 locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.





Graphs showing America's Car-Mart third quarter information.





