Bears composed in win over No. 9

The University of Central Arkansas' baseball team's 5-4 victory over No. 9 Vanderbilt on Tuesday night was arguably the most significant nonconference win in school history.

It marked the Bears' first win over the two-time national champion Commodores in seven tries, was their first triumph over a Power 5 school since 2019 and was their first victory over an SEC school since 2013 when UCA nearly won the Starkville, Miss., Regional in the NCAA Tournament.

"It feels great," UCA Coach Nick Harlan said. "I mean, you're talking about arguably one of the best programs in the country in the last 10 years, and the thing that feels so good is that these kids know that they can have success in this environment. And so it just affirms what we've always talked about with them, and that's very rewarding."

UCA (3-1) got 4 2/3 one-hit innings from mid-week starter Payton Windham. In his first start for the Bears after transferring from National Park College in Hot Springs, Windham allowed the 1 hit and 3 walks, struck out 1 batter and allowed 1 unearned run.

"I thought he was very poised," Harlan said. "I thought that the moment wasn't too big for him. And I think it showed in his tempo, his body language. He made a really good play defensively. He was playing competitively, and it kind of set the tone on the mound for us."

After Windham's appearance, UCA starters have totaled two earned runs in their last 16 1/3 innings.

Coleman McCrae (1-0), a freshman from Rogers Heritage, relieved Windham in his UCA debut. He held Vanderbilt scoreless in his 1 2/3 innings, striking out two to earn the win.

Trent Gregson was UCA's starter on Feb 17 against Southeast Missouri State. After allowing 4 runs, 3 earned, in 3 2/3 innings in a loss, the UCA staff decided to move the junior back to the bullpen where he spent nearly all of 2022.

Gregson entered in the seventh inning and got UCA out of a jam with two runners on. He pitched the next 2 innings, allowing 3 runs on 3 hits, including a three-run home run by Jonathan Vastine, to earn his first save of the season.

"I thought he did what Trent Gregson does and competed," Harlan said. "He competes on every pitch, and he did that really well. We had talked with Trent about making a move back to the bullpen this weekend. Because we thought that that would strengthen our team and he was all for it, excited about the opportunity to do that, maybe the chance to pitch multiple times on a weekend and immediately he said 'I am available for tomorrow'."

Shortstop Reid Bowman continued his strong start to the season with three RBI. He hit a two-run single in the third inning to open the scoring, then made the score 3-1 in the sixth inning with a sacrifice fly.

"I think his at-bats were mature at-bats," Harlan said. "He was ready to hit the fastball early in the count with runners in scoring position. He was aggressive. And so I just thought he had very mature at-bats. ... And so that was fun to watch him do that when we needed him to."

A national championship or conference title can't be won in the middle of February, But Harlan has emphasized how important playing in environments like Vanderbilt can help a team improve -- and it certainly helped to walk away with the win.

"I think we're more confident tonight because of the experience, and we're going to continue just to take it one day at a time and try to get better at each given day," Harlan said.