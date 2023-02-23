Biden reiterates NATO eastern flank support





WARSAW -- President Biden sought to bolster the countries along NATO's eastern flank on Wednesday, pledging full support if Russia begins targeting their countries as he concluded a momentous three-day trip to Ukraine and Poland.

Hours before he was scheduled to leave for Washington, Biden reiterated that if Russia attacks any of those Eastern European countries, the United States would invoke Article 5 of the NATO charter, meaning each member of the alliance would respond as if its own territory had been attacked.

"It's absolutely clear: Article 5 is a sacred commitment the United States has made," the president said before joining a private meeting with leaders of the so-called Bucharest Nine nations. "We will defend every inch of NATO. Every inch of NATO."

As the war in Ukraine approaches its one-year mark, the meeting was meant to reassure vulnerable nations that are near Ukraine and Russia, as well as to send a stark warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the consequences of escalating further.

"What literally is at stake is not just Ukraine. It's freedom," Biden said. "The idea that over 100,000 forces would invade another country after a war -- since World War II, nothing like that has happened. Things have changed radically. We have to make sure we change them back."

The meetings took place one day after Putin announced the suspension of Russia's last remaining nuclear pact with the United States and as the two leaders underscored the growing distance between them in dueling speeches. Even as Biden sought to reaffirm a strong NATO alliance, Putin was simultaneously attempting to showcase his own alliance with China.

China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, was in Russia for a meeting with Putin. Early Wednesday, Wang met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who said that "relations between Russia and China are developing dynamically, despite the turbulence."

The U.S. and its allies have threatened secondary sanctions on countries that support the Russian war effort. But there was no consensus this week on potentially steeper sanctions for China, which could have global economic implications, should it decide to rearm Putin's forces.

One European official described the intelligence regarding Chinese consideration of supplying Russia with weapons as "unambiguous." Western officials do not know whether the possibility is currently being studied only by China's military or some other single branch of the government, or by the Chinese government as a whole, the official said. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the West's intelligence on the matter.

Western intelligence indicates that the kind of supplies China is considering giving Russia would be aimed at backfilling stocks of weapons that Russia was losing, or wasting, on the battlefield in Ukraine, the European official said.

From the intelligence signals thus far, Western officials don't believe China's supply of weapons to Russia would be sufficient to change the trajectory of the year-old war.

But Chinese cooperation on military supplies for Russia's war in Ukraine would be a significant sign of Beijing's current appetite for risk-taking when it comes to allying with Russia in a stand against the West.

COUNTERING RUSSIAN AGGRESSION

As he entered the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Biden was asked for a reaction to Putin's decision to suspend its participation in New START, the arms control agreement between Russia and the United States. Biden at first joked he didn't "have time," but then, after a pause, he said, "Big mistake."

The Bucharest Nine is made up of countries sandwiched between Russia and Western Europe, and the Ukraine War has driven up its anxieties about Moscow's aggression as they worry that they may be next. The group consists of Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.

Biden also met with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who said it is crucial that the Ukraine war end in a way that prevents further Russian aggression.

"President Putin is not preparing for peace. On the contrary, he is preparing for war," Stoltenberg said. "So we must sustain and step up our support for Ukraine. We must give Ukraine what they need to prevail. We don't know when the war will end, but when it does, we need to ensure that history does not repeat itself."

He listed other aggressive actions Russia has taken in recent years.

"We cannot allow Russia to continue to chip away at European security. We must break the cycle of Russian aggression," he said. "NATO allies have never been more united. We will protect every inch of allied territory based on the Article 5 commitment to defend the charter. One for all and all for one."

The Bucharest Nine was formed in 2015 in response to Russia's invasion and annexation of Crimea, with a goal of enhancing regional security and to promote cooperation among nations under threat.

"As NATO's eastern flank, you're on the front lines of our collective defense," Biden told his fellow heads of state. "And you know better than anyone what's at stake in this conflict, not just for Ukraine, but for the freedom of democracies throughout Europe and around the world."

Several of the leaders around the table spoke about the importance of their alliance, and the steely resolve they must have for unpredictable months ahead.

"This year has made us stronger and more united, and we the countries on the eastern flank are more protected than ever," said Slovak President Zuzana Caputova.

With Biden listening, President Klaus Iohannis of Romania urged the group to stand firmly behind Ukraine, in part as a way of securing peace for the people living within the Soviet Union's old sphere of influence.

"The war has brought nothing but suffering and despair, killing and displacing of millions of Ukrainians, unprecedented destruction and uncertainty," Iohannis said. "We, the leaders of the eastern flank, have the duty to stand firm in defense of our peace."

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban -- an authoritarian leader whom the United States has often been at odds with -- did not attend the summit, with his country represented instead by President Katalin Novak. Although Hungary is a member of both NATO and the European Union, it has increasingly jousted with other European countries as Orban moves in a more authoritarian direction.

Biden's meeting with the Bucharest Nine on Wednesday marked the last part of a three-day trip that began with a surprise, stealthily planned trip to Kyiv and concluded with two days of meetings to bolster nations in Eastern Europe and assure them of ongoing U.S. support against Russia.

He also met on Wednesday with U.S. Embassy staff and their families. Biden had a dark smudge visible on his forehead during his first public events, marking Ash Wednesday at the start of Lent when many Catholics go to Mass. Biden spent the morning at his hotel, but in the past has had priests come to him.

During a speech in Warsaw on Tuesday night delivered in front of a large cheering crowd, Biden spoke several times about the importance of the NATO alliance and how Putin's invasion had strengthened it.

"When President Putin ordered his tanks to roll into Ukraine, he thought we would roll over. He was wrong," Biden said. "He thought NATO would fracture and divide. Instead, NATO is more united and more unified than ever -- than ever before."

Biden also cited NATO's bedrock agreement to defend against an attack on any of its members.

"Let there be no doubt, the commitment of the United States to our NATO Alliance and Article 5 is rock solid," he said. "And every member of NATO knows it. And Russia knows it as well. An attack against one is an attack against all. It's a sacred oath."

Biden returned to Washington late Wednesday night.

Information for this article was contributed by Matt Viser of The Washington Post, Aamer Madhani and Zeke Miller of The Associated Press and by Michael D. Shear of The New York Times.





President Joe Biden boards Air Force One at Warsaw Chopin International Airport on Wednesday on his way back to Washington after a three-day trip to Ukraine and Poland. (AP/ Evan Vucci)





