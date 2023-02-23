Body found southeast of Little Rock near airport

Pulaski County deputies were investigating after a man’s body was found south of the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport on Thursday morning, but they did not think the death was a homicide, a sheriff's office spokesman said.

Deputies located the body near the intersection of Hines Road and Beasley Street around 9:45 a.m. Thursday, Lt. Cody Burk with the sheriff’s office said. The address is less than a mile south-southwest of the Interstate 440 exit to Airport Road.

The body showed some signs of head trauma, Burk said. That trauma led to a suspicious death investigation, but preliminary information did not indicate a homicide.

Authorities did not think the death had any connection to the noon Wednesday plane crash near the 3M Plant less than a half-mile away in which five people were killed.