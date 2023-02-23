Boy, 16, held in Jonesboro gun slaying

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in a shooting at a Jonesboro apartment complex last week that left one person dead and another injured, police said.

The boy, whose identity wasn't released due to his age, faces charges of first-degree murder and first-degree battery, Jonesboro police spokeswoman Sally Smith said.

Officers responded to the shooting Thursday after receiving a call about a man with gunshot wounds driving to an Exxon gas station at 3511 Harrisburg Road about 8 p.m., Smith said.

That victim, an 18-year-old with several gunshot wounds and possibly a broken arm, was taken to a hospital, Smith said.

Police then received calls about two additional victims who were at the Gladiola Estates apartment complex, 703 Gladiolus Drive, according to a Facebook post from the Police Department.

Near the complex, Tyrese Rogers, 19, was found dead in a roadway, police said. Police also found the 16-year-old, who was taken to a hospital for possible minor injuries and was later arrested, Smith said.

Demarrion Vesser, 18, was later arrested in connection with the shooting as well. He was charged with tampering with physical evidence, obstructing a government investigation and theft of a firearm worth less than $2,500, Smith said.

Smith said police never found anyone else who was injured, and no additional victims showed up at the hospital.