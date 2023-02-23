City Council differences in the open

Lanette Frazier accused fellow Pine Bluff Ward 3 Council Member Glen Brown Sr. of verbally attacking and "aggressively" approaching her and invading her personal space following a special called City Council meeting Feb. 7.

Frazier documented her allegations against Brown in a letter addressed to Mayor Shirley Washington dated Feb. 10, a copy of which was sent to The Commercial by an anonymous source. Frazier verified she authored the letter, a copy of which was also forwarded to Pine Bluff Police Chief Denise Richardson.

"On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, after the Special Call[ed] City Council meeting, I was verbally attacked and aggressively approached by Council Member Glen Brown Sr.," Frazier said at the beginning of her letter. "He invaded my personal space and got into my face stating that 'he knows that I am going to vote for anything Go Forward.' I responded to Council Member Brown Sr. that I did not want to hear it and to leave me alone."

Go Forward refers to Go Forward Pine Bluff, the city's public-private tax initiative that addresses capital projects.

Frazier alleged in the letter that Brown continued to follow her and told her: "be quiet," adding "that everyone did not need to hear what he was saying to me."

"Council Member Brown Sr. continued to follow me to the point of physically bumping up against me ranting his point of view," Frazier alleged, adding she "reiterated" for Brown to leave her alone. "As I continued to walk to my car, Council Member Brown Sr. stated that 'he knew that I got paid by Go Forward because [another city council candidate] told him that he received a check and that he was mad because you received a check too."

[DOCUMENT: Read the letter to Pine Bluff's mayor and police chief » arkansasonline.com/223pbcfrazier/]

Brown was referring to a campaign contribution Frazier received before the election, Frazier wrote in the letter. But Frazier clarified she did not receive a contribution from Go Forward Pine Bluff, countering an allegation by Brown and adding the organization is not allowed to make campaign contributions.

Frazier was elected in a runoff against incumbent Ivan Whitfield last June and was sworn into office in January.

"When any political candidate is in a race, businesses cannot support individual candidates out of their own pocket," Frazier said. "They have to be part of a political action committee, so I received a check from a political action committee, which was legal. That's what he's talking about, and it was during my campaign. I don't know what his problem is with it because it's all businesses in Pine Bluff to create a PAC. Black, white, all businesses."

FRAZIER'S COMPLAINTS

Frazier reminded Brown she did not want to hear his complaints and asked again to leave her alone, according to the letter, but added Brown continued to follow her to her car "with his rantings until I had to close my car door in his face and even then, he persisted to rant before finally walking away."

Brown insists he didn't say anything to Frazier that was out of order, nor did he invade Frazier's space.

"We were talking. That was it. That's my side of the story," Brown said. "I didn't need to reach to her to apologize for something I never did. I discussed the situation with her, just like I'm discussing it with you. ... Since that night, we talked. We've been in meetings. [Tuesday] night, I tapped her on her shoulder and said, 'Hey, how are you doing this afternoon?' I went on down and tapped my son [Ward 2 Councilman Glen Brown Jr.], giving him a fist bump, and put my hand across and waved at everybody else. That's not my cup of tea to be angry with anybody. I'm going to tell it like it is. I'm not mad with anybody. I'm going to make my discussions either in the meeting, or when that discussion is over, we can talk. It's not like I'm mad at somebody walking out."

Frazier, who said she had not had any conflicts with Brown before Feb. 7, detailed in the letter she was "totally distressed," adding no one should be berated over political positions.

"Although, I may not agree with some of my colleagues' views, I have never disrespected them in this manner nor invaded their space, especially to the point of touching them in a harassing manner. I do not appreciate nor condone this type of behavior from anyone, because it is totally unprofessional," she wrote. "At this point, I feel unsafe being around City Council member Brown Sr., and would like my seating position to be changed so that I can perform the duties I was sworn in to do without [feeling] any angst.

"If incidents like this occur again, I will seek legal action against all parties involved in the harassment," she concluded.

Brown said Frazier has been "in his graces" about five or six times since Feb. 7 and never said anything about it.

"She's just upset because I said Go Forward has never given me any money," Brown said. "Go Forward doesn't give me any money to vote a certain way."

BROWN'S BEEF

Brown confirmed he had made complaints about Go Forward Pine Bluff but denied violating Frazier's personal space or touching her.

"I said, 'Lanette, I am not trying to argue with you,'" Brown said. "'I'm not trying to start a disagreement. I just want to discuss the issue, but I'm not paid by no group to vote a certain way.'

"Now, if a council member can't talk to another city council member that way, then we don't need to be city council people."

Brown claimed the first words he says to someone he'd like to discuss an issue with is: "Can we talk?" He alleged Frazier is feeling guilty about accepting money from Go Forward; hence she filed a complaint against him.

"She's telling a whole, strange lie," Brown said. "All she did was, she did not want to hear what we were talking about, and so she started to walk. I was probably just beneath her. I was probably on the side of her. I did not follow her to her car. My vehicle was on the side of her car. So, I had to go to that direction to go to my vehicle.

"She felt the guilt that I was right."

Brown submitted a copy of a letter without a letterhead dated Feb. 16, 2022, and signed by 15 persons, many of them businesspersons and former city officials, who indicated an interest in Go Forward Pine Bluff. That letter neither was addressed to a particular subject nor did it name Brown or Frazier, but it asked for support of candidates who support Washington and the 26 initiatives of Go Forward Pine Bluff.

Brown criticized the signees of the 2022 letter when asked about Frazier's complaints, establishing a connection between Go Forward and concerns he said he was expressing to Frazier.

"A lot of the names on that list, they've moved to White Hall," Brown said. "What does that say about Pine Bluff and your financial institution? What does that say for you?

"This town is steadily dying, and I hate to use that, and the people who want to run it have all the opportunities in the world before they start to die to run it. But, all of a sudden, you're looking at the poor people, the positive people, who pay all the taxes. They want to run them and they think that nobody in the city is intelligent enough to know what you are doing."

MAYOR'S RESPONSE

Washington said Frazier called her possibly the night of the confrontation and was distraught about what happened. Washington said she asked Frazier to document that and send the letter to her, that she notified Richardson and added that she would monitor the situation.

"As much as he had invaded her personal space, I felt like that was something that needed to be documented, and we have a copy in our file," Washington said, adding she had yet to address the matter with Brown.

"I was intending to, but I have not yet had time," Washington said. "She was very uncomfortable with the position he put her in that night. It warranted being documented. If it happened again, it can serve notice that this wasn't the first time. Hopefully, it won't happen again."

Asked whether any disciplinary measures would be taken against Brown, Washington responded she would talk with her attorneys about what action could be taken. Washington added she's had several conversations with Frazier since then.

"I have no problem with no one asking me a question or saying anything, but when I tell you to leave me alone, and you don't and you continue to follow me, that becomes a problem," Frazier told The Commercial. "It's just something I don't take lightly because I've had incidences in the past before I got here of that kind of behavior. Family members went through that kind of behavior. I have been through that kind of behavior. I don't condone it. I don't play it around because it can become deadly serious if someone does that to you."

Washington asked Richardson to have an officer on duty walk out council members and assist anyone who may have a problem after the meeting. Two officers were on duty following a City Council meeting Tuesday, Washington added.

"I'm not going to stop doing what the people have voted me in to do just because I'm up against some conflict," Frazier said. "I'm going to face my conflict in the right way. I'm not going to attack him the way he's attacking me. I'm just going to handle it in a professional and legal manner."