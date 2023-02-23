Council votes for officers’ bonuses

In an effort to attract and retain new police officers and firefighters, the Pine Bluff City Council passed a resolution on Tuesday night that will provide bonuses to new hires aimed at encouraging them to stay for at least three years.

A new officer will receive $5,000, which will include a $1,000 hiring bonus, $750 after the completion of training, $750 after the first year, $1,250 after the second year and $1,250 after the third year.

An officer who is already certified will receive $10,000, which will include a $2,500 hiring bonus and then $2,500 after each year for three years.

The money will come from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding from the federal government.

The city has had difficulty in filling its open positions in the police and fire departments, and some officers have gone to work for other cities in the state that pay more. The bonuses were seen as a way to help remedy that situation.

Council Member Bruce Lockett asked if the allotted money would be sufficient.

"We will use it until it's expended," said Mayor Shirley Washington, adding that she thought the $200,000 would be enough to last through 2023. Beyond that, she said, the program can be reconsidered by the council.

"Only new hires are eligible for a bonus as provided in this Resolution," stated the measure, which was unanimously approved. "No current or previously employed public safety officer by the City of Pine Bluff is eligible for the bonus."

The resolution for the bonuses was sponsored by Council Members Glen Brown Jr. and Steven Shaner.

Four proposed ordinances dealing with two tax measures related to Go Forward Pine Bluff were pulled from the agenda at the last minute. Brown Jr. said during the meeting that the measures were removed by the sponsor. After the meeting ended, he said he was the sponsor and that he had decided to remove the agenda items from consideration by the full council and instead give them to the council's Ways and Means Committee where they could be discussed.

The proposed ordinances concerned a five-eighth cent tax for Go Forward and a three-eighth cent tax for public safety.

A five-eighths cent sales tax has been in place since 2017 and is set to expire in 2024. The proceeds from the tax go to projects being pushed by Go Forward Pine Bluff. The agency is now recommending a renewal of the tax as well as promoting a new three-eighths cent sales tax earmarked for public safety. The public safety tax would not sunset, while the renewal of the Go Forward tax would, like the current Go Forward tax, sunset in 2031 after another seven years.

Earlier this month, Go Forward CEO Ryan Watley met with council members to lay out plans for the two taxes and said he would like to have the measure or measures put on the ballot for a May 9 vote.

The fact that the proposed ordinances were pulled from Tuesday night's agenda stopped a few but not all speakers who had come to the meeting to give their opinions.

John Fenley, formerly of Utah, called the tax "a cash grab by Go Forward," adding "we don't need Go Forward."

Another speaker, Jack Foster, who has claimed the arrangement the city has with Go Forward is illegal, said basic services were not now being addressed and that if a sales tax is presented to voters, the measure should state specifically what it is for.

"Take it to the public," Foster said, "and you can put on the ballot exactly how that money would be spent. There has not been one public hearing. Just do the right thing. We've got Black folks down here acting like they're not Black anymore."

On another matter, in explanation of Council Member Steven Mays' absence from the meeting, Washington said his house had been damaged by fire early Tuesday and was likely considered a "total loss." She asked the council and members of the audience to keep Mays in their prayers.

"We want to rally around him," she said, calling him a "champion" for the city. "I asked him what he needed and he said, 'I need kindness.'" Washington said she would be making plans for an effort to help Mays.