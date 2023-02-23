Marriages

Eddie Gates, 33, and Nechele McClinton, 35, both of Little Rock.

Tomas Lastor Canil, 31, and Lucero Olvera, 19, both of Alexander.

Larry Banks Sr., 71, and Wanda Mitchell, 57, both of North Little Rock.

Stephen Landrum, 39, and Jessica Creasy, 33, both of North Little Rock.

Brandon Perkins, 38, and Samantha Perkins, 33, both of Cynthiana, Ky.

Daniel Wilmoth, 49, and Lindsey Davenport, 38, both of Maumelle.

Divorces

FILED

23-595. Nathan Odom v. April Odom.

23-597. Jahquette Daniels v. Cornelius Daniels.

23-598. Nicole Thatcher v. Russell Thatcher.

23-600. Vonda Rainey v. Mark Rainey.

23-602. Katie Guyton v. Tyler Guyton.

23-603. Lawanda Marshall v. Rodney Thomas.

23-604. Patrice Value v. Delvin Value.

23-607. Nicole Martin v. Kevin Martin.

23-610. Shamika Sparks v. Lavor Sparks.

23-613. Tamekka Meadows v. Gregory Meadows.

23-616. Andi Chappell v. Adam Chappell.

GRANTED

22-2729. Darryl Thompson v. Theresa Thompson.

22-3305. Darwin Bowers v. Tiffany Campbell.