The nation in brief: Man charged with killing of bishop, 69

Man charged with killing of bishop, 69

Prosecutors charged a man Wednesday with killing a Catholic bishop in a crime that stunned Los Angeles religious and immigrant communities.

Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell, 69, was shot multiple times Saturday in the bedroom of his home in Hacienda Heights, an unincorporated community about 20 miles east of downtown Los Angeles.

The suspect, Carlos Medina, is the husband of O'Connell's housekeeper. Medina had done work at the bishop's home and was arrested Monday by a SWAT team.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon announced that Medina is charged with one count of murder.

Medina faces 35 years to life in prison and was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.

O'Connell had been a priest for 45 years and was a native of Ireland, according to Angelus News, the news outlet of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, the nation's largest. In 2015, Pope Francis named him one of several auxiliary bishops of the archdiocese.

Lt. Michael Modica of the Los Angeles County sheriff's office, which is leading the homicide investigation, said Medina told detectives of several reasons for the violence, "and none of them made any sense to investigators."

Previous reports that Medina said O'Connell had owed him money appear to be incorrect, Modica said.

Death row inmate to be resentenced

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that a man on Arizona's death row should be resentenced because jurors were wrongly told that the only way to ensure he would never walk free was to sentence him to death.

The 5-4 decision, in an opinion by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, said John Montenegro Cruz should get a new penalty phase in which it is made clear to the jury that he is ineligible for parole if sentenced to life in prison instead of death.

The case is important not only for Cruz, but also for other Arizona death row inmates whose juries received similar misinformation. Arizona has about 100 people on death row and the decision could affect about 30 of them with pending cases.

Cruz's attorneys had argued that the jury should have been informed that he would be ineligible for parole if given a life sentence. A judge rejected that request and the state said Cruz failed to make the precise requests he needed to under Supreme Court precedent.

At least one juror has said that had she known a life sentence without parole was an alternative to death, she "would have voted for that option."

Cruz was convicted of the 2003 murder of a Tucson police officer, Patrick Hardesty. Hardesty and another officer were investigating a hit-and-run accident that led them to Cruz, who attempted to flee and shot Hardesty five times.

Montana's Tester will seek reelection

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., announced Wednesday that he will seek reelection, bolstering Democratic hopes as the party faces a tough Senate map in 2024.

Casting himself as a fighter who can hold Washington accountable, the senator said in a statement: "As a third-generation farmer who still farms the land my grandparents settled more than 100 years ago, I know that people in Washington don't understand what a hard day's work looks like or the challenges working families are facing in Montana.

"I am running for reelection so I can keep fighting for Montanans and demand that Washington stand up for our veterans and lower costs."

Tester was elected in 2006 in the Republican-leaning state that former President Donald Trump won handily in 2016 and 2020.

The GOP primary could pit the state's two House members, Ryan Zinke and Matthew Rosendale, against each other.

Democrats are defending more seats in 2024, including several in Republican-leaning states such as Ohio and West Virginia.

S.C. Democrat won't run for job again

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Trav Robertson, the leader of South Carolina's Democrats, said Wednesday that he won't seek another term as party chair as the state prepares to host the party's first presidential primary of 2024.

"With the hard work of our leadership -- with the teamwork of many -- we have made so much progress," Robertson said. "I look forward to building on these relationships and serving South Carolina into the future."

Robertson has led the state's Democrats since 2017, when he took over from Jaime Harrison, who's now chair of the Democratic National Committee.

While the party's national prominence has risen, most recently when the national committee voted to make South Carolina the first voting state on its presidential primary calendar, South Carolina's Democrats have struggled to notch electoral wins at many levels of office.

Winless in statewide elections since 2006, Democrats hold only one of the state's seven U.S. House seats. The party last won a Senate race in 1998, and Jimmy Carter was the last Democrat to carry the state in a presidential election.











