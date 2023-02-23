Drew County teacher wins Milken Educator Award

MONTICELLO — Emily Howard, a third grade teacher at Drew Central Elementary School in Monticello, has won a Milken Educator Award, the Milken Family Foundation announced Thursday.

She is among up to 40 Milken Award recipients nationally this school year and the first ever from the Drew Central School District.

The Foundation cited Howard for creating a classroom community where students build confidence, are engaged and love learning; being a resource for fellow educators by supporting and motivating her peers; and facilitating parent communication and encouraging model behavior.

“In just six years as an educator, Emily Howard has demonstrated outstanding dedication to honing her craft, increasing student achievement and uplifting her peers,” said National Institute for Excellence in Teaching Chief Executive Officer Joshua H. Barnett, who represented the Milken Family Foundation. “Emily understands the unique educational needs of a rural community and works daily to strengthen the collective role of students, educators, parents and community members in building a culture of growth."

The Milken Educator Award is a teacher recognition program given to those who are furthering excellence in education. Unlike most teacher recognition programs, the Milken Educator Awards program has no formal nomination or application process. The Foundation learns about candidates through a confidential selection process. Blue ribbon panels in each state review the candidates. The final selection is made by the Milken Family Foundation.

Recipients receive $25,000 and become part of the national Milken Educator Network of teachers, principals and specialists who serve as a resource and mentor for fellow educators, legislators and school boards.

Milken Educators receive personalized coaching and support from a Milken Educator veteran on ways to elevate their instructional practices and take an active role in educational leadership, policy and practice.

