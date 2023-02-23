EDITORIAL: LEARNS churns

Probably, likely, 10-to-one, Sarah Sanders will never have this much political capital again. Which isn't unusual so early in a gubernatorial term. But putting that kind of thing--political capital--into a savings account for a rainy day hardly ever works out well for the saver. Political capital should be spent, not saved. And sometimes that kind of spending actually increases the bottom line, figuratively. Amazing how that happens in the business of politics.

The new governor of Arkansas seems determined to spend some of her capital (maybe a lot of her capital) on this LEARNS plan. The next couple of generations of Arkansawyers might be forever in her debt--and in the debt of reformers who've been pushing these changes since memory runneth not to the contrary.

The paper reports that there are enough lawmakers signed up as LEARNS co-sponsors to get a majority in both chambers. The state may never get the opportunity to make changes this big again. Parents are probably anxious to get this through the legislative process and onto the books. Some lawmakers are urging vote, vote, vote!

But there's no rush. The General Assembly is going to be in session at least until April, right? Education reform is important enough to get it right. And, from what we've read, the governor's LEARNS plan gets a lot right. Some thoughts as the details emerge:

• The paper said the LEARNS proposal faced "mixed reactions" on its official release Monday. But we noticed that the only negative reactions were from those who have a vested interest in the status forever quo. Among parents with kids in failing schools, we imagine the "mixed" reactions would be between joy and exhilaration.

• The paper says schools will be given the money to hire literacy coaches. The 144-page legislation, aka Senate Bill 294, says in part that every K-3 teacher in a low-performing school will have "access to a literacy coach." What does "access to" really mean?

Will teachers at D and F schools have phone numbers for the guy at district HQ? Or will a coach be assigned to every classroom? There is a large gulf between those two options.

And coaches are supposed to have "evidence of success in coaching and classroom instruction." Hmmm. Where find these people, especially with those qualifications?

• According to Neal Earley's report, the governor's proposal "would set up a teacher academy where the state would help pay a prospective student's tuition in exchange for the student pledging to teach in a designated public school in Arkansas." That sounds great. But after reading SB294, some might be tempted to ask: What's the difference between a teacher academy and a plain old School of Education that are in universites now?

Apparently the law would set up more than one academy, or at least that's how it reads. The particulars are blurry.

• The LEARNS proposal says the state "shall calculate a value-added growth model score" for grades and subjects to determine who gets the $10,000 merit pay/bonus pay that's been in all the news. It's been a long time since we've been excited to see jargon. But this particular jargon--value-added growth model score--is important.

You get "value added" when you figure, through test scores, how much a teacher adds value to the classroom. And you get that by testing kids at the beginning of the school year, then again at the end of the school year, to see how much they've learned. (We didn't catch the part in the legislation about testing twice a year, but we don't see another way to get to "value-added.") Computers have advanced enough these days that superintendents, using this method, can see which teachers are doing the best jobs--and reward them so.

The $50K minimum salary is going to make all the news across the nation should LEARNS pass. But this $10K bonus system is going to make the biggest difference in keeping the best teachers in Arkansas.

• The plan would also increase student loan repayments from $3,000 to $6,000 in the program that puts teachers in schools with teacher shortages. But details are scarce. How long would the teachers have to teach there? The law reads like the teacher could come to Arkansas from anywhere, but that isn't necessarily clear. The end of this section contains boilerplate: The Division of Higher Education shall promulgate rules necessary for the implementation of this sub-chapter. Let's hope so.

• Heaven help us, but there is something heart-warming in reading the official legislation on the Internet, especially all those strike-through words repealing the Teacher Fair Dismissal Act, which was more than fair for poor-performing teachers, but made things miserable for everybody else--from principals trying to do their jobs, to students just trying to learn.