Finalists named for UALR Bowen School of Law dean search





The search for a dean to run the University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law has narrowed to two people.

They are:

• Colin Crawford, dean and professor of law at Golden Gate University School of Law in San Francisco.

• Christian Johnson, Commonwealth Professor of Law and Business Advising and director of the Business Advising Program at Widener University Commonwealth Law School in Harrisburg, Pa.

Crawford, who has previously been dean of the Louis D. Brandeis School of Law at the University of Louisville and taught at Tulane University, Georgia State University and Thomas Jefferson School of Law, will meet with campus representatives on March 3.

Johnson was the inaugural dean for Widener University Commonwealth Law School. He has worked at the University of Utah College of Law and Loyola University Chicago. His visit to meet with campus representatives is scheduled for March 6.

