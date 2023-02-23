FYI Calendar: Plays continue at APT, UA, plus lecture with Sandor Katz at The Momentary

Today

Nativing Suburbia -- Neighborhood Gardening Series Part I with the Pollinator Partnership, 9:30 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Citizenship Classes -- 3:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Silent Book Club -- 5 p.m., 211 Cafe at Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Evenings In Eleven -- 5 p.m. & 6 p.m. Feb. 23-24, Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

True Crime Club -- With LaDonna Humphrey, author of "Strangled," 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.

Cocktail Tour -- Gallery Games, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Paper Crafters Unite! -- An open crafting event, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

UA Press Author Spotlight -- Colin Woodward, author of "Country Boy: The Roots of Johnny Cash," 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Fabulous Fiction Book Club -- 6:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

"Alice in Wonderland" -- An original adaptation by Kevin Cohea, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23-25, Pat Ellison Performing Arts Center at the Don Tyson School of Innovation, 2667 Hylton Road in Springdale. $10 at the door; cash or check only. Email kcohea@sdale.org.

Healthy Hearts, Healthy Women -- With Mercy interventional cardiologist Dr. Priyanka Sanon, 6:30-8 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

"Wonderland: The REAL Story" -- A new adaptation for the Young Actors Guild by Missy Gipson, 7 p.m. Feb. 23-24, King Opera House in Van Buren. $7-$10. weareyag.com.

"Kim's Convenience" -- An immigrant family has to make hard decisions about their future, 2 p.m. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday, extended through Feb. 26, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $20-$54. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

"Hedda Gabler" -- 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23-25; 2 p.m. Feb. 26, University Theatre on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. $5-$20. uark.universitytickets.com.

"Little Shop of Horrors" -- What happens when a nerdy plant shop employee discovers something unique and names it Audrey II, 8 p.m. Feb. 23-25; 2 p.m. Feb. 26, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in downtown Rogers. $25-$55. arkansaspublictheatre.org/tickets or 631-8988.

Friday

Black History Movie Matinee -- "Nothing But a Man," 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

CB to You -- 5-8 p.m., NWA for Ukraine, Arkansas Arts Academy in Rogers. Hosted by Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Cocktail & Create -- Self-portraits with Shawn Quilliams, 6-8 p.m., Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Tastemakers | Fermentation Lecture -- With James Beard award-winning food writer, author, and activist Sandor Katz, 6-8 p.m. Feb. 24 & 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Feb. 25, Fermentation Hall at The Momentary in Bentonville. $45. themomentary.org.

Saturday

Black History Month -- With Tommy Terrific's Wacky Magic, 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Meditation & Art -- 10:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $8. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Foraging Winter Vitamins -- With Tim Hammer, noon, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $30. ozarkfolkways.org.

Art Demonstration -- With Allison Bailey, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Gallery Conversation -- With Zeke Pena, 1 p.m., Early American Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Jazz Concert -- With the Bentonville High School jazz band, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Air Dry Clay Pots -- With Chase Wilson, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Wait list at faylib.org.

Pillow Power -- Alternative stress reduction, 2 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $20 for two people. ozarkfolkways.org.

Black Heritage Celebration -- With Tommy Terrific's Wacky Magic, 2-4 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Natural Hair Care ‚ With Meka Ford, 3 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

"A Musical Mosaic" -- A tribute to Eldon Janzen by the Arkansas Winds community concert band, 7 p.m., Farmington High School Performing Arts Center. Free; donations welcome. www.arkansaswinds.org.

"Cross That River" -- The story of the African-American cowboys in the Old West, 7:30 p.m., Skokos Performing Arts Center, 103 E. Main St. in Alma. $25-$38. skokospac.org.

Sunday

Tarot Readings -- With Red Star, 11:30 a.m. Feb. 26-27, Terra Studios in Durham. Register at usingart.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Mountain Street Stage -- The Velvet Crowns, 2-4 p.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Squirrel Jam -- Fourth Sunday music night, 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

