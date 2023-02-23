Get to know: O-line target Daniel Akinkunmi

Arkansas 2024 offensive line target Daniel Akinkunmi said in December he planned to take an official visit to Fayetteville and is eyeing a trip in June.
Akinkunmi, 6-5, 300 pounds, plays for NFL Academy in London, England, after taking up the sport a little more than a year ago.
He traveled to the United States for a week last summer to participate in camps at SMU, TCU and Houston. Razorbacks offensive line coach Cody Kennedy was able to evaluate him during the Mustangs' camp and offered him a scholarship two days later.
Akinkunmi has other offers from Washington State, Minnesota, Texas Tech, Texas-San Antonio and others.
Nickname: official or official grind
Favorite thing about playing on the offensive line: being able to use my anger and aggression out on people.
Coach Cody Kennedy is: an amazing person
Funniest football moment: tripping on my knee braces when running.
If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: music producer
My mom is always on me to do: nothing really, my mum raised me very well.
Must watch TV: Last Chance U
Love or hate rollercoasters: Love
What super power would you choose if given the option: Mind reader
My two pet peeves are: Dirty living space and people wasting time
If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Trent Williams
My hidden talent is: I can make music beats
Your favorite fast food chain and why: Whataburger, the burger are amazing.
If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Burgers
I will never ever eat: Bugs
Favorite junk food: Gummy Bears
My favorite sweet tooth carving is: Haribo
Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Snails
Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Nia Long
If you could live anywhere, where would that be: U.S.
I’m terrified of: nothing really
Most unusual place you’ve fallen asleep: on the floor
Love or hate horror movies and why: Hate don’t believe in them.
Cat or dog person and why: Dogs because they are very loyal and protective
Do you think aliens exist: Yes
I get emotional when: achieve a big time goal
Which do you prefer Twitter, snapchat, instagram or Tic Tok: Tic Tok
Best advice I’ve received: Give every opportunity a chance. You don’t want any regrets when you die.
Role model and why: God because he helps me and guide me.
Three words to describe me: passionate, disciplined and resilient
People would be surprised that I: can do the splits