Get to know: O-line target Daniel Akinkunmi

Arkansas 2024 offensive line target Daniel Akinkunmi said in December he planned to take an official visit to Fayetteville and is eyeing a trip in June.

Akinkunmi, 6-5, 300 pounds, plays for NFL Academy in London, England, after taking up the sport a little more than a year ago.

He traveled to the United States for a week last summer to participate in camps at SMU, TCU and Houston. Razorbacks offensive line coach Cody Kennedy was able to evaluate him during the Mustangs' camp and offered him a scholarship two days later.

Akinkunmi has other offers from Washington State, Minnesota, Texas Tech, Texas-San Antonio and others.

Nickname: official or official grind

Favorite thing about playing on the offensive line: being able to use my anger and aggression out on people.

Coach Cody Kennedy is: an amazing person

Funniest football moment: tripping on my knee braces when running.

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: music producer

My mom is always on me to do: nothing really, my mum raised me very well.

Must watch TV: Last Chance U

Love or hate rollercoasters: Love

What super power would you choose if given the option: Mind reader

My two pet peeves are: Dirty living space and people wasting time

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Trent Williams

My hidden talent is: I can make music beats

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Whataburger, the burger are amazing.

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Burgers

I will never ever eat: Bugs

Favorite junk food: Gummy Bears

My favorite sweet tooth carving is: Haribo

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Snails

Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Nia Long

If you could live anywhere, where would that be: U.S.

I’m terrified of: nothing really

Most unusual place you’ve fallen asleep: on the floor

Love or hate horror movies and why: Hate don’t believe in them.

Cat or dog person and why: Dogs because they are very loyal and protective

Do you think aliens exist: Yes

I get emotional when: achieve a big time goal

Which do you prefer Twitter, snapchat, instagram or Tic Tok: Tic Tok

Best advice I’ve received: Give every opportunity a chance. You don’t want any regrets when you die.

Role model and why: God because he helps me and guide me.

Three words to describe me: passionate, disciplined and resilient

People would be surprised that I: can do the splits