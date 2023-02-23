Sections
The Recruiting Guy

Get to know: O-line target Daniel Akinkunmi

by Richard Davenport | Today at 5:00 a.m.
2024 OL Daniel Akinkunmi.

Arkansas 2024 offensive line target Daniel Akinkunmi said in December he planned to take an official visit to Fayetteville and is eyeing a trip in June. 

Akinkunmi, 6-5, 300 pounds, plays for NFL Academy in London, England, after taking up the sport a little more than a year ago. 

He traveled to the United States for a week last summer to participate in camps at SMU, TCU and Houston. Razorbacks offensive line coach Cody Kennedy was able to evaluate him during the Mustangs' camp and offered him a scholarship two days later. 

Akinkunmi has other offers from Washington State, Minnesota, Texas Tech, Texas-San Antonio and others. 

Nickname: official or official grind

Favorite thing about playing on the offensive line: being able to use my anger and aggression out on people.

Coach Cody Kennedy is: an amazing person 

Funniest football moment: tripping on my knee braces when running.

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: music producer

My mom is always on me to do: nothing really, my mum raised me very well.

Must watch TV:  Last Chance U

Love or hate rollercoasters: Love

What super power would you choose if given the option: Mind reader 

My two pet peeves are: Dirty living space and people wasting time 

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Trent Williams 

My hidden talent is: I can make music beats

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Whataburger, the burger are amazing. 

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Burgers 

I will never ever eat: Bugs

Favorite junk food: Gummy Bears

My favorite sweet tooth carving is: Haribo

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Snails

Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Nia Long

If you could live anywhere, where would that be: U.S.

I’m terrified of: nothing really 

Most unusual place you’ve fallen asleep: on the floor 

Love or hate horror movies and why: Hate don’t believe in them.

Cat or dog person and why: Dogs because they are very loyal and protective 

Do you think aliens exist: Yes 

I get emotional when: achieve a big time goal 

Which do you prefer Twitter, snapchat, instagram or Tic Tok: Tic Tok 

Best advice I’ve received: Give every opportunity a chance. You don’t want any regrets when you die.

Role model and why: God because he helps me and guide me.

Three words to describe me: passionate, disciplined and resilient

People would be surprised that I: can do the splits

