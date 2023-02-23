Griffin transfers opioid settlement funds back to attorney general’s office

Attorney General Tim Griffin said Wednesday that he has concluded that transferring opioid settlement funds from the attorney general's office to state general revenue would risk $10 million in transferred funds and the entire settlement revenue stream scheduled to be paid over decades, which could be more than $150 million.

"Immediately upon becoming attorney general, I conducted a legal review of my predecessor's decision to transfer opioid settlement funds into general revenue," the Republican attorney general said in a written statement.

Griffin of Little Rock, who is the state's former lieutenant governor, was sworn in Jan. 10. Former Attorney General Leslie Rutledge of Maumelle was sworn in as lieutenant governor Jan. 10.

He said his conclusion about transferring opioid settlement dollars to state general revenue was independently confirmed by the outside legal counsel hired by Rutledge.

"Some of the transferred funds are even subject to pending bankruptcy clawback," Griffin said.

"Due to these unacceptable risks, I requested that these improperly transferred funds be returned from general revenue to the Office of the Attorney General," he said. "This transfer is now complete."

In response, Rutledge said in a written statement that "For over six years as attorney general, I tirelessly fought and won lawsuits against the opioid manufacturers and distributors for their roles in the opioid epidemic which kills hundreds of Arkansans each year.

"After consulting with the senior attorneys handling this litigation as well as finance officials, I decided to legally transfer and direct these lawsuit settlement dollars to the state's general revenue to ensure that the 135 members of the Legislature decided how best to disburse the nearly $150 million obtained by my administration to fight the opioid crisis through treatment, prevention, or incarceration," the Republican lieutenant governor said Wednesday.

Griffin said in his statement that Arkansans have endured tremendous suffering because of the opioid epidemic and he's already signaled that he is creating a grant process through his office to ensure that these opioid settlement funds are used to combat the opioid crisis.

Griffin and Rutledge each announced bids for the Republican nomination for governor before deciding to run for other offices instead in the 2022 election.

On Dec. 15, Rutledge announced the attorney general's office would transfer $140 million in opioid settlement dollars to the state's general revenue.

At that time, she said she had secured about $430 million in opioid settlements over the previous six years, with more than $140 million going to Arkansas.

At that time, Griffin said he hadn't decided what to do with the funds and he would do a comprehensive review and assessment of the use of settlement funds upon taking office.

He also said he would allocate the settlement proceeds in a way that best accomplishes the goal of opioid abatement and "that may or may not involve the transfer of funds to general revenue."

Griffin and Rutledge's comments came after a legislative panel on Wednesday morning approved the attorney general office's request for a cash appropriation to authorize the transfer of $10 million from a fund at the state treasurer's office to the settlement fees fund at the attorney general's office.

Scott Hardin, a spokesman for the state Department of Finance and Administration, said Wednesday night a total of $10 million in opioid settlement funding was transferred Jan. 5 from the attorney general's office to the state Department of Finance and Administration.

The finance department placed the full amount within a cash holding fund, and the money remained in this fund as the finance department did not have appropriation or authority to direct it to general revenue, he said.

The department received a letter Feb. 16 from the attorney general's office requesting the $10 million be returned, Hardin said, and the transfer of the full $10 million to the attorney general's office was completed by the end of last week.

The legislative subcommittee on Wednesday provided the attorney general's office appropriation to spend the money as the initial appropriation did not transfer, he said.

In addition to the $10 million in opioid settlement funding, $10 million resulting from a Google settlement also was transferred by the attorney general's office to the finance department in early January, Hardin said.

The funding from these two settlements remained separate in two cash funds and was never commingled, he said, and the Google settlement remains in place in the cash fund, he said.