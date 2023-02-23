Grizzlies-76ers Picks and Best Bets for Spread, Over/Under and Player Props

The NBA season picks back up Thursday evening and the national television spotlight is on the Grizzlies and 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.

Philadelphia, a tough out on its home floor, has one of the best records in the league over the last month while Memphis, which struggles to come away with wins on the road, has one of the worst. Both teams last played Feb. 15, so each had more than a full week off for the All-Star break.

The Grizzlies won the first meeting of the season, 117-109, at FedEx Forum in early December. James Harden and Tyrese Maxey were out for the Sixers but both players will be active at home for this matchup. Memphis was without Desmond Bane for that game and he is back healthy, but Steven Adams, who dominated the glass last time these teams met, is still sidelined with a knee injury. Recent acquisition Luke Kennard (non-COVID illness) is out for the Grizzlies as well.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Philadelphia 76ers Odds, Spread, Moneyline, Total

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | TNT

Spread: Grizzlies +3.5 (-110) | 76ers -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: MEM (+138) | PHI (-163)

Total: 229.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Bet on this game at SI Sportsbook

Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Grizzlies vs. 76ers Best Pick Against The Spread

This is the beginning of a grueling home stretch of the season for the 76ers. They have the hardest remaining schedule in the NBA, according to Tankathon, with games against the Celtics, Heat, Mavericks and Bucks on the horizon. Philadelphia holds its own on its home floor with a 23–8 record straight up and a 20–10–1 mark against the spread, tied for the best cover percentage in the league.

The Grizzlies fold on the road with an 11–17 record straight up and they’re 9–18–1 ATS in away games, second-worst in the NBA. Memphis is 1–5 ATS on the road since the so-called “Shannon Sharpe incident” against the Lakers on Jan. 20.

The battle on the boards largely decided the last matchup as the 76ers lost the rebounding battle, 57-42. Joel Embiid, who went for 35 points and 11 boards in that contest, will not have to contend with Adams, who corralled 16 boards, down low again. Embiid will also benefit from having his pick-and-roll partner, Harden, back running the show and Maxey is there to provide an offensive spark off the bench.

Ja Morant had 28 points last time out against Philadelphia and he could be in for another big outing. But the way these two teams are trending, especially with Embiid and Harden—an All-Star snub—enjoying some rest, the 76ers should cover as a home favorite.

Bet : 76ers -3.5 (-110)

Grizzlies vs. 76ers Best Over/Under Bet

76ers games hit the over at one of the highest rates in the league and the same goes for Grizzlies games with the under. The over is 18–12–1 this season for Philadelphia at home and 226 points were scored between these two teams in the last meeting with Bane, Harden and Maxey—all roughly 20 points per game scorers—out.

The rest from the All-Star break should do both offenses well. Plus, the triple threat of Embiid, the NBA’s top scorer, Harden and Maxey should be able to counter Memphis’s No. 3 ranked defense and prevailing trend of games going under, though that is less sticky on the road than at home.

Bet: Over 229.5 (-110)

Grizzlies vs. 76ers Player Prop Pick

February has been Brooks’s worst month of the season. His shooting percentages from the field and from deep are down significantly, he’s hardly getting to the free-throw line and he’s averaging just 8.5 points per game across six contests. That’s down from his season average of 14.8.

Brooks has scored under 11.5 points in seven straight games and he scored exactly 11 in his last two prior to the All-Star break. He finished with 17 against Philadelphia earlier in the year but his play in January and into February has regressed since that point.

Bet: Dillon Brooks Under 11.5 Points (-110)

Grizzlies Betting Trends

Straight-Up Record: 35–22

Against The Spread Record: 26–29–2

Over/Under Record: 25–30–2

Points Per Game (Rank): 116.1 (9)

Points Allowed Per Game (Rank): 112.2 (8)

76ers Betting Trends

Straight-Up Record: 38–19

Against The Spread Record: 33–23–1

Over/Under Record: 33–23–2

Points Per Game (Rank): 114.4 (16)

Points Allowed Per Game (Rank): 110.5 (3)

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.