GOLF

Hall of Fame names 12 finalists

Three-time major champion Padraig Harrington, double major winner Dottie Pepper and swing coach Butch Harmon were among 12 finalists announced Wednesday for the 2024 Class of the World Golf Hall of Fame.

The 31-member nominating panel whittled the list down to four men, four women and four contributors. A 20-member selection panel comprising Hall of Fame members, media and leaders of major golf organizations meet on March 8 at The Players Championship to vote on induction.

Hall of Fame induction is now every two years. The Class of 2024 will be inducted during the U.S. Open next year at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina.

The other male players nominated as finalists were Jim Furyk, with 17 PGA Tour wins, a U.S. Open, a FedEx Cup title and nine consecutive Ryder Cup teams; the late Tom Weiskopf, the former British Open champion, golf course architect and television analyst; and Johnny Farrell, whose 22 tour wins included the 1928 U.S. Open. Farrell also was a finalist last time.

Joining Pepper from the female division are Sandra Palmer, with 21 wins and two majors; the late Beverly Hanson, with 17 wins and three LPGA Tour majors, along with the 1950 U.S. Women's Amateur; and Cristie Kerr, who won two majors among her 20 titles on the LPGA Tour. Hanson was a finalist last time.

Harmon is the son of former Masters champion Claude Harmon and part of one of golf's greatest teaching families. He worked with three players who reached No. 1 in the world -- Greg Norman, Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson. He reshaped Woods' swing when he went on a tear in the early 2000s and held all four majors at the same time.

FILE - Golf coach Butch Harmon is shown during the third round of the Match Play Championship golf tournament, Feb. 19, 2010, in Marana, Ariz. Harmon is among 12 finalists for the 2024 class of the World Golf Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi, File)

