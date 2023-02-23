DEAR HELOISE: My mother used to make homemade bread. Back in the '90s when bread machines were the rage, we bought one. It came with a book of all kinds of breads. All you had to do is add the ingredients and push the button; it did the rest. Now, I am having to watch my glucose and weight, so we don't use it. We just buy low-carb bread from the grocery store.

Those memories are still fresh in my mind.

-- D. Hansel, Houston

DEAR READERS: Save corks from wines and other bottles, and wash them. You can then use them to cover the points of knives, kabob skewers and barbecue forks. This will protect you when you are taking out items from a kitchen drawer.

DEAR READERS: To remove fingerprints from shiny kitchen appliances, mix half vinegar and half water, and dip a soft terry towel into the solution. Wipe over any fingerprints.

You can also put white vinegar into a spray bottle and spritz it on the mirrors, sinks, faucets and the toilet bowl in the bathroom for a quick cleanup. Then, just wipe it off.

Vinegar is much safer to use than other chemicals, and it has lots of household uses; not to mention, it's inexpensive.

DEAR READERS: If you have saved and stored several old plastic tablecloths with a flannel backing that you are not using much anymore, you can repurpose them, instead of throwing them out. Here are some ways that they can be repurposed:

• Use them to make drop cloths to protect surfaces used for children's art projects.

• Line the bottom of a tent or the inside floor of a doghouse, flannel side up.

• Reuse them as covers for outside mowers, barbecue grills or riding toys.

DEAR HELOISE: This letter is in response to Kathy, in Riverside, Calif., writing in about phone scams. When receiving a donation request to help support police officers, politicians, etc., I found out that it was not the police department actually calling. I was told, when I questioned them, that they are not the police department. They are a paid company seeking funds.

So, when I receive any more calls like this, I say nothing, but rather just hang up and hold onto my money.

-- A Reader, via email

